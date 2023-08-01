Off the wire: Tampa Bay Rays aquire pticher Aaron Civale

BASEBALL

Civale heading to Tampa

The Cleveland Guardians have traded starting pitcher Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays for first base prospect Kyle Manzardo. The Guardians announced the deal Monday, one day before the trade deadline. Civale's name has been thrown around in trade speculation for weeks, which has coincided with the right-hander pitching as well as he has in several seasons. He posted a 1.45 ERA in six July starts. On Sunday, Civale pitched six scoreless innings in a win over the White Sox. The move creates a bigger void in Cleveland's starting rotation, but the Guardians felt it was worth it to get a player with Manzardo's potential.

Arizona lands Sewald

The Arizona Diamondbacks have solidified the back of their bullpen ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, acquiring closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for infielder Josh Rojas, outfielder Dominic Canzone and minor leaguer Ryan Bliss. The teams announced the deal on Monday. The D-backs opted to be buyers at the trade deadline despite a 7-16 record in July that's caused their overall record to slide to 56-50. Sewald has been a mainstay at the back of Seattle's bullpen for the past three seasons.

Cubs pick up Candelario

The Chicago Cubs have reacquired Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Candelario was one of the top bats on the market ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. He's batting .258 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs in 99 games this season. The Cubs also acquired right-hander Jose Cuas in a trade with Kansas City for minor league outfielder Nelson Velazquez. Candelario made his big league debut with the Cubs in 2016. The Cubs got Candelario and cash from Washington for minor leaguers DJ Herz and Kevin Made. Herz was an eighth-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft.

Reds acquire Moll

The Cincinnati Reds have acquired reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. The addition of Moll puts another left-hander in Cincinnati's bullpen as it tries to become the first team to win a division after losing at least 100 games in the previous season. Moll, a third-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft, is 0-3 with a 4.54 ERA in 45 appearances this year. He has held lefty hitters to a .197 batting average. The Reds got Moll and international cap space from Oakland for minor league right-hander Joe Boyle. The 6-foot-7 Boyle was selected by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2020 amateur draft.

Giants get Pollock, Mathias

The San Francisco Giants have acquired outfielder AJ Pollock and utility player Mark Mathias from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for a player to be named or cash. Pollock has struggled in his only season with the Mariners, hitting .173 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 49 games. Pollock was signed to be part of a platoon in left field with Jarred Kelenic. But Pollock never found consistent playing time after Kelenic's hot start. Mathias was playing for Class AAA Tacoma after being claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh earlier this month.

Mets ship Cahna

The Milwaukee Brewers continued attempting to upgrade their lineup for their NL Central title quest on Monday as they acquired outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets for minor league pitcher Justin Jarvis. This move comes four days after Milwaukee added former Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Carlos Santana. The Mets have been one of the most active sellers in the days leading up to Tuesday's trade deadline. They already had dealt three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers and reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins.

FOOTBALL

Patrick injures Achilles

The Denver Broncos braced themselves for a second straight season without their steadiest wide receiver and locker room leader after Tim Patrick was carted off the field with a left Achilles tendon injury Monday -- almost a year after tearing his right ACL at training camp. With an energized crowd of 3,000 looking on as the Broncos practiced in full pads for the first time, Patrick hit the ground in pain just as he came out of his cut on a short route during a seven-on-seven passing drill. He threw his helmet as teammates including Courtland Sutton and Russell Wilson rushed to his side. The injury happened right in front of Coach Sean Payton, who was watching Patrick make an adjustment from a previous route. Undrafted out of Utah in 2017, Patrick bounced around the Ravens' and 49ers' practice squads before arriving in Denver later that year. He became a contributor in 2018 and '19 before posting back-to-back productive seasons that earned him a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension in November 2021. Broncos receiver KJ Hamler announced Monday he was stepping away for treatment of a heart issue, an addition blow to the team's depth chart.

Holtz joins Northwestern staff

Northwestern is hiring veteran college football coach Skip Holtz in a temporary role as special assistant to interim head coach David Braun, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Northwestern was still finalizing the hire. Braun was named interim head coach earlier this month to replace Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired after an investigation into hazing allegations in his program. Holtz been coaching the last two years in the USFL, where he has led Birmingham to consecutive championships.

Kamara to meet with Goodell

Saints coach Dennis Allen says he hopes Alvin Kamara's plan to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will help the league resolve any disciplinary action the star running back could face in connection with his 2022 arrest in Las Vegas. Kamara agreed to plea no contest to misdemeanor charges on July 11 to avoid trial and possible jail time for his involvement in a beating that left a man unconscious. Allen says Kamara wants to give Goodell "his side of the story" and help the league resolve any disciplinary matters so the team can move forward. The NFL has declined comment on the planned meeting or any potential timeline for issuing discipline.