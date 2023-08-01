100 years ago

Aug. 1, 1923

PARAGOULD -- Vester Grooms was arrested Saturday night on a charge of transporting liquor, the officer, Clyde Minnis, claiming to have taken one quart of whiskey from Grooms. ... James Miles and Will Winn also were arrested, charged with transporting. ... The latter charges were the outgrowth of a search that was instituted Saturday night at the home of Millard Foster, in the northeastern part of this city. While the officers were at the home of Foster, an automobile drove up and Winn and Miles got out and entered the house with a two-gallon jug, containing approximately six quarts of liquor.

50 years ago

Aug. 1, 1973

ARKADELPHIA -- Two elderly Arkadelphian women were swindled out of more than $1,200 Friday by two women who claimed to represent a Prescott flower shop. Sgt. Jack Ursery, of the State Police, said Thursday that in each of the two incidents, the swindlers went to the home of the victim and said she would receive a free floral arrangement if she would write a check for $1 to cover the cost of transportation from Prescott. Ursery said the swindlers then wrote the checks for the victims, asking only for the signature. He said the swindlers left and called the victims' banks to check on the amount of money in the accounts. The checks, which had been altered to read $961 and $321, were then cashed at local banks.

25 years ago

Aug. 1, 1998

CHICAGO -- A major union is accusing Wal-Mart of misleading customers with its "Bring It Home to the U.S.A." advertising program. Douglas H. Dority, president of the 1.4-million-member United Food and Commercial Workers Union, says the campaign is a cynical attempt to convince consumers that they're "buying American" when they're really buying foreign-made goods. Dority announced Thursday that he was asking the Federal Trade Commission and the attorneys general of all 50 states to investigate Wal-Mart for possible violations of state and federal law regarding deceptive advertising.

10 years ago

Aug. 1, 2013

FORT SMITH -- Former real estate developer Brandon Barber pleaded guilty Wednesday to three felony charges involving bank loans and his personal bankruptcy and faces a maximum of 45 years in prison. ... On Wednesday, Barber pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bankruptcy fraud involving $1,287,937, according to the plea agreement. Of that amount, $1,002,937 was from two real estate transactions in 2008. The remainder was money Barber transferred to others to hide it from the bankruptcy court, including $30,000 that court filings allege he delivered in cash to James Van Doren of New York in a briefcase to be used for Barber's expenses. Van Doren has been charged as a co-conspirator. ... From August to December 2008, Barber conspired with Jeff Whorton of Johnson, Brandon Rains of Springdale, David Fisher of Rogers and others to defraud First Federal Bank by lying about the purchase prices of lots at Springdale's Executive Plaza, according to the plea agreement.