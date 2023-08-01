Palestinian general’s funeral draws crowd

SIDON, Lebanon -- Thousands of mourners gathered in south Lebanon on Monday for the funeral of a Palestinian military general with the Fatah group, whose killing in a refugee camp in Lebanon fueled fierce, sectarian street battles that have killed at least nine people.

Three days of clashes between Palestinian factions at the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp have pitted members of President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party against Islamist groups accused of gunning down the general, Abu Ashraf al-Armoushi, on Sunday.

A Lebanese lawmaker announced a cease-fire agreement late Monday, which appeared to calm the situation, but sporadic gunfire continued afterward. Earlier efforts to broker a cease-fire had failed to stop the shooting and shelling through the narrow streets of the Ein el-Hilweh camp in southern Lebanon.

Armoushi's funeral was held in another refugee community, the al-Rashidieh camp where he had lived.

"This heinous crime doesn't benefit anyone but the enemy, and that is the Zionists, because they are the primary and only beneficiary" of the carnage in Ein el-Hilweh, said Jalal Abuchehab, a Fatah official at the al-Rashidieh camp, during Armoushi's funeral.

The violence began Saturday when an unknown gunman tried to kill Palestinian, militant Mahmoud Khalil but instead fatally shot his companion. Full-blown clashes erupted Sunday when Islamic militants shot and killed Armoushi and three escorts as they were walking through a parking lot, according to a Palestinian official. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.

On Monday afternoon, after a meeting between Lebanese officials and security forces and Palestinian factions, Lebanese lawmaker Osama Saad, who represents the Sidon area where the camp is located, announced a new cease-fire agreement.

Saad earlier told The Associated Press that officials are "making extraordinary efforts to find serious, effective, lasting and stable solutions to the situation inside the camp."

On the ground, the intensity of the fighting decreased following the announcement, but sporadic shooting continued.

A Lebanese army spokesperson confirmed Monday that at least nine people were killed at the Ein el-Hilweh camp, while some reports gave higher figures. Two soldiers stationed outside the camp were lightly wounded, Col. Fadi Abou Eid said.

The Lebanese army mans a checkpoint outside and typically does not enter the camp, which is under the control of the Palestinian factions. Some Lebanese officials have called for the army to take control of the camps in the wake of the clashes.

Lawmaker Samy Gemayel, head of the Kataeb Party, which during the Lebanese Civil War allied with Israel against the Palestinian Liberation Organization, met with U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea on Monday and called for "the disarmament of the camps and placing them in the custody of the Lebanese army," the state-run National News Agency reported.

On Sunday, Palestinian factions said in a joint statement that they had agreed to a cease-fire during a mediation meeting hosted by the Lebanese Shiite Amal Movement and the militant Hezbollah group in the city Sidon. But the cease-fire did not hold.

Information for this article was contributed by Mohammad Zaatari of The Associated Press.

Smoke rises during a third day of clashes that erupted between members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah group and Islamist factions in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)



Lebanese soldiers take stand guard on a check point during a third day of clashes that erupted between members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah group and Islamist factions in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)



Empty bullet cartridges are seen lying on the road during a third day of clashes that erupted between members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah group and Islamist factions in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)



Members of the Palestinian Fatah group run to take position during a third day of clashes that erupted with Islamist factions in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Monday, July 31, 2023. A Lebanese army spokesperson said the death toll from the fighting in Ein el-Hilweh camp had reached six, although some reports have given higher figures. Two soldiers stationed outside the camp were lightly wounded, Col. Fadi Abou Eid said. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)



Palestinian women mourn during the funeral procession of Abu Ashraf al-Armoushi, the Palestinian National Security Commander in the Saida region, at Rashidiyeh Palestinian refugee camp, southern Lebanon, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)



Members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah group stand guard during a third day of clashes that erupted with Islamist factions in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)



A member of the Palestinian Fatah Movement fires in the air during the funeral procession of Abu Ashraf al-Armoushi, the Palestinian National Security Commander in the Saida region, at Rashidiyeh Palestinian refugee camp, southern Lebanon, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)



Members of the Palestinian Fatah Movement carry the body of Abu Ashraf al-Armoushi, the Palestinian National Security Commander in the Saida region and his commender, during their funeral procession at Rashidiyeh Palestinian refugee camp, southern Lebanon, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)

