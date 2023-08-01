Paul Reubens, aka Pee-wee Herman, dies

LOS ANGELES -- Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose character Pee-wee Herman became a cultural phenomenon through films and TV shows, has died. He was 70.

Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," Reubens said in a statement released Monday with the announcement of his death. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

The character with his too-tight gray suit, white chunky loafers and red bow tie was best known for the film "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" and the television series "Pee-wee's Playhouse."

Herman created Pee-wee when he was part of the Los Angeles improv group The Groundlings in the late 1970s. The live "Pee-wee Herman Show" debuted at a Los Angeles theater in 1981 and was a success with kids during matinees and adults at a midnight show.

The show closely resembled the format the Saturday morning TV "Pee-wee's Playhouse" would follow years later, with Herman living in a wacky house with a series of stock-character visitors, including one, Captain Karl, played by the late "Saturday Night Live" star Phil Hartman.

HBO would air the show as a special.

Reubens took Pee-wee to the big screen in 1985's "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," directed by Tim Burton. The film, in which Pee-wee's cherished bike is stolen, was a success, grossing $40 million, and continued to spawn a cult following for its oddball whimsy.

A sequel followed three years later in the less well-received "Big Top Pee-wee," in which Pee-wee seeks to join a circus. Reubens' character wouldn't get another movie starring role until 2016's Pee-wee's Big Holiday," for Netflix.





His television series, "Pee-wee's Playhouse," ran for five seasons, earned 22 Emmys and attracted not only children but adults to Saturday-morning TV.

"It's for kids," Reubens told The Associated Press in 2010. "People have tried to get me for years to go, 'It wasn't really for kids, right?' Even the original show was for kids. I always censored myself to have it be kid-friendly."

Jimmy Kimmel posted on Instagram that "Paul Reubens was like no one else -- a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time. He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met."

Reubens' career was derailed when he was arrested for indecent exposure in an adult movie theater in Sarasota, Fla., where he grew up. He was handed a small fine but became the frequent butt of late-night talk show jokes and the perception of Reubens immediately changed.

Reubens said he got plenty of offers to work, but told the AP that most of them wanted to take "advantage of the luridness of my situation," and he didn't want to do them.









In 2001, Reubens was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of child pornography after police seized images from his computer and photography collection, but the allegation was reduced to an obscenity charge and he was given three years probation.

Born Paul Rubenfield in Peekskill, N.Y., Reubens, the eldest of three children, grew up primarily in Sarasota before going to Boston University and the California Institute of the Arts.

Reubens would also act as non-Pee-wee characters including in Burton's 1992 movie "Batman Returns," the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" film and a guest-star run on the TV series "Murphy Brown."

Information for this article was contributed by Alicia Rancilio and Jake Coyle of The Associated Press.