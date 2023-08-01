Police name man fatally shot Sunday near Little Rock gas station



Little Rock police have identified the man shot dead early Sunday morning near a gas station on Broadway.

An incident report posted to the city’s website names the man, who officers found shot around 3:55 a.m. Sunday, as Patrick Jordan, 20, of Little Rock. He died on the scene at 800 Broadway, the location of a Road Runner gas station and convenience store.



Two Little Rock men were arrested in the killing later Sunday.

Overdis McKenzie Jr., 19, was arrested at 1:51 p.m., and Mickell Taylor, 19, was arrested at 4:15 p.m., according to arrest reports.

Both were being held without bond in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday, an online inmate roster showed.



Police had not yet determined if Jordan knew the two men, the incident report states.



Both men pleaded innocent to a capital murder count on Monday, court records showed, while McKenzie pleaded innocent to an additional misdemeanor charge of fleeing on foot.