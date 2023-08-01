Sections
PREP FOOTBALL REPORT: Returning players allow Rogers to enter new season with high expectations

by Rick Fires | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Running Back Isaac Chapman (28), Monday, July 31, 2023 during the first day of football practice at Whitey Smith Stadium at Rogers High School. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Following a nine-win season, Rogers can expect continued success with top stars like running back Jacob Jenkins and quarterback Dane Williams returning for...

Print Headline: Mounties expecting continued prosperity

