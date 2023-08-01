Prosecutor reviewing Saturday fatal shooting near Little Rock convenience store



A prosecutor was reviewing the case file of a man questioned by Little Rock police in connection with a fatal Saturday shooting but released without charges, an incident report posted on the city’s website states.

Officers questioned Harris Martin, 23, of Little Rock, after he was developed as a suspect in the killing of Eligiah Lucas, 28, also of Little Rock, who was found shot at 11724 Rainwood Road, the address of an E-Z Mart near the intersection of Rainwood Road and Green Mountain Drive, according to the report.



The report says Martin was at the scene, where Lucas died of his wounds, but police released him without charges, turning the case file over to a prosecutor, who will determine if Martin’s actions warrant criminal charges in a process police officials refer to as file review.



It was not clear if Martin and Lucas knew each other, the report states, although both men live in apartments on Green Mountain Drive a few blocks from the convenience store.