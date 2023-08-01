Rangers take risk on another old Met

The Texas Rangers' lust for older New York Mets pitchers continues with their acquisition of Max Scherzer.

This has to work out better than adding Jacob deGrom. Law of averages has to have its say.

On Sunday, the Rangers formally announced they traded for the 39-year-old Scherzer in exchange for minor leaguer Luisangel Acuna.

Later in the day, they acquired another starter, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery and a reliever, right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton, from the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Scherzer deal is a relatively low-risk, high-reward move by Rangers GM Chris Young. He had to give up a real talent in Acuna for a pitcher who may still have some kick left in his right arm.

Scherzer is now on his sixth big league team, and he returns to the place where his pro career actually began. Or really close to that place.

Like, a 20-minute drive.

In 2007, Scherzer played for the now-defunct Fort Worth Cats independent team. He made three starts for the Cats before signing a contract with the franchise that drafted him in 2006, the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In his three starts for the Cats, he was 1-0 with an 0.56 ERA, and finished with 25 strikeouts in 16 innings.

The Rangers aren't expecting that production from Max Scherzer. If they are, ask what they're drinking.

They gave up a good player to get him. Acuna is not a bum. He is currently tearing up Class AA; he looks like a future big leaguer like his older brother, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

The Rangers' Acuna is also a prospect, just like Jurickson Profar once was.

This deal is more about the New York Mets desperately shedding cash from their bloated payroll; they will reportedly swallow a large chunk of the remaining year-plus on Scherzer's deal.

Scherzer activated the the player option on his contract for next season, when he will be 40.

According to ESPN, the Rangers will cover $22.5 million of the remainder of his contract; the Mets will pay $35 million.

This season, Scherzer has briefly looked like the pitcher who was once one of the most dominating right-handers in the game. He is 9-4 with a 4.01 ERA in 107 2/3 innings over 19 starts this season.

The Rangers' logic is that by playing for a contender, Scherzer will find what made him so good for so long. A veteran tends to be more interested, and perform better, when the games matter.

The Mets are 18 games out of first place. Their season is over.

Scherzer is a pro's pro with top-tier stuff. He competes, and he cares about winning.

If Scherzer has "it" left, the Rangers have an effective No. 1 replacement for deGrom, who is gone for the season with Tommy John surgery.

Or, the Rangers just added a 39-year-old pitcher who is just about at the end.

Given the state of their starting rotation, the Rangers had to do something like this deal. The Houston Astros are coming, and the LA Angels look like they may be getting their stuff together.

The Rangers' hold on first place in the AL West is starting to look as stable as a dryer in tumble mode. They needed help.

They may need more help with the news that All-Star catcher Jonah Heim may be need season-ending wrist surgery. They won't know that for at least two weeks.

On Sunday, they placed starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain. Eovaldi has been one of the top pitchers in the American League this season.

Max Scherzer can't fix all of this, but he could be the effective fill in at the No. 1 spot the deGrom injury created.

Or, they just added another former expensive Mets pitcher who is simply closer to the end.