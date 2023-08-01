Razorbacks defensive back Dwight McGlothern named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

Arkansas senior defensive back Dwight McGlothern was named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, an annual award given to the best defensive player in college football, on Tuesday.

All eyes on @nudiemcglothern for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy! pic.twitter.com/COJ4PyyYzl — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) August 1, 2023

In 2022, McGlothern posted a team-leading four interceptions, which also ranked fourth in the entire SEC. The senior defensive back also notched 52 total tackles, broke up 14 passes and forced two fumbles.

His performance landed him Second-Team All-SEC honors last season after transferring from LSU. McGlothern is one of the 94 defensive backs to be named to the preseason watch list in 2023.

The finalists for the trophy will be announced on Nov. 15 and the winner will be unveiled Dec. 4 by the The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte.