Scott explains to national TV audience about Little Rock’s 3-pronged approach to crime

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. highlighted his "three-pronged" approach to crime Monday night alongside three other mayors featured on Chris Cuomo's "Crime in America" town hall.

Scott attended the national broadcast -- which aired on News Nation -- live in New York City, with two additional "live" audiences incorporated from Dallas and Chicago.

"We're doing things like the [town hall] to push past left and right and get to reasonable," Cuomo said.

The three other mayors attending the two-hour town hall included Wade Kapszukiewicz of Toledo, Ohio; Luke Bronin of Hartford, Conn.; and Elaine O'Neal of Durham, N.C.

Questions by Cuomo first pointed to Scott and the notion that Little Rock was ranked one of the most dangerous cities to live in in recent years.

"As someone who lives in a more crime-ridden area of the city, I don't feel unsafe," Scott said. "However, there are some residents that do feel unsafe. What we have to do is always address the feeling of crime and the feeling of safety in respect of those statistics."

A three-prong approach, according to Scott, is how he and other city officials will continue to tackle these statistics.





Scott said the approach includes targeted patrols in crime-ridden areas, getting smarter on crime through a real-time crime center/additional eyes on the streets, and a better focus on prevention.

The city's Real-Time Crime Center launched last August.

Earlier this year it entered its second phase, letting residents and businesses register or directly integrate their security cameras with the Little Rock Police Department's network, via a rollout plan called Connect Little Rock.

As of Sunday, the program's website connectlittlerock.org reported 818 registered cameras and 881 integrated cameras.

Police Chief Heath Helton previously said he hopes to have 4,000 cameras registered with the system by the end of the year.

"We spent nearly $7 million this past year on prevention," Scott said.

Beyond the three-pronged efforts, Scott said the city is working continuously to address rising mental health concerns.

"We have to better understand how mental health has really contributed to crime over the past two to three years," Scott said.

In light of the mental health concerns, Scott highlighted that the Little Rock Police Department now has a functioning mental health unit.

Additional discussion by the panel of mayors suggested that crime would be widely reduced if the housing crisis was better addressed.

"It all comes down to really one basic thing in my mind that we have to address when dealing with these issues," said O'Neal, who worked for 25 years as a judge prior to her role as mayor. "Housing. There's a housing crisis. When people do not have a place to live that is safe and where they can begin to have a life, you create a life where you are. We don't have a housing crisis in terms of a stock crisis...we have an affordability crisis."

Other factors mentioned by Scott, as well as O'Neal, highlighted bond issues and low-level offenders.

Their concerns were joined by Cuomo, as each noted that these factors on the judicial level can, at times, create issues with efforts being made during the arrest and prosecuting processes.

"Here in New York City, there were tremendous strides made with something that was called the broken windows policy," Cuomo said. "Essentially, you'd go after low-level offenders because they'd become higher-level offenders if you didn't deal with them early on. Now, it seems ... like the left is arguing not to prosecute that level of crime because it's disproportionately affecting one race and it's ineffective in crime overall."

Scott responded first by highlighting the city of Little Rock's capture rate, which is above the national average rate, idling between 70 and 72%.

"Our police department's role is to prevent crime, but when crime happens, do our best to ensure that we capture those perpetrators that committed the crime."

He went on to stress that a separate approach can be seen in the steps taken toward the arresting and prosecuting, as well as the judicial/court process.

"Our main issue, many times, is that we may arrest a person, the prosecutor may prosecute the person, but then the judges, between that time period, are giving low-level bonds as it relates to highly violent individuals," Scott said. "We don't know when that individual is back on the street until he or she commits another crime. I can tell you right now that a $50,000 bond is nothing to a shooter or a drug dealer. That's $5,000 to them and they can easily get that."

Final comments by Scott reiterated that he hopes the city can continue to address ongoing issues in a way that doesn't try to solve crime with one solution.

"There's really not just one thing that needs to be done, it's a multitude of things," Scott said. "I've been really progressive on public safety reform but then very progressive on public safety. It's not an 'either/or' but rather a 'both/and.' That's exactly what Little Rockians want. They want to make certain they have a safe city, but also they don't want officers cracking heads over people for no apparent reason."

Information in this article was provided by Daniel McFadin of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.