Spa City building up for spot on historic register

HOT SPRINGS -- The Murphy Bros. Machine Shop & Woodworking Building has been nominated for induction into the Arkansas Register of Historic Places, officials announced.

Along with two other buildings around the state and seven buildings up for the National Register of Historic Places, the state review board is set to decide on the matter at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Division of Arkansas Headquarters in Little Rock.

Little is known about the property at 111 Garden St., which has been vacant for some time, but a majority vote by the 11-member board could help to preserve the significance of the building in the Gateway neighborhood.

With holes and plywood in the majority of the 13 window frames, it greatly contrasts the vibrantly restored Home Harbor senior apartment building across the street at 501 Malvern Ave. The two tattered awnings above the Garden St. entrances show the address and the name of a former business at the location, Club One Eleven.

"It's important because it's built out of reinforced concrete," said Ralph Wilcox, deputy state historic preservation officer with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. "And as far as I can tell, it's one of the earliest uses of that method of construction in Hot Springs."

Built in 1911 for industrial purposes, using reinforced concrete would have been advantageous, Wilcox said, noting it would have reduced the risk of fire and it would have been economical as well.

Properties deemed eligible for inclusion in the Arkansas Register generally must be 50 years old or older and must "possess integrity of design materials, workmanship, feeling, and association," according to the program's website.

Unlike the National Register of Historic Places, being listed on the state registry does not put any restrictions on the building. There are no mandates for the owners to maintain the building or restore it to fit the original time period, Wilcox said.

"It is mainly an honorary designation," he added. "It just recognizes the building's importance in the architectural history of Hot Springs."

The current owners of the Murphy Bros. building live in Mabelvale, he said, noting he did not find any information on who the architect or builder was, but he said he suspects that the builder was local.

"The Murphys were involved with the building at least up until 1960," Wilcox said.

Just one of a slew of abandoned industrial buildings in the area today, the title, if awarded, would do little to protect the place from the effects of time.

"The concrete construction is really what's notable about this building," Wilcox said. "And the fact that it was such an early date for the use of that type of construction."