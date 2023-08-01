Span over I-55 shuts for repairs

The part of Mississippi County Road 378 over Interstate 55 near Blytheville will be close for about a month, starting today.

Weather permitting, crews will be making repairs to the overpass between 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. seven days a week until the project is complete, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

A detour has been established at the following locations:

Eastbound

North on County Road 378 to East on Arkansas 312 to South on Arkansas 61 to West on County Road 378.

Westbound

North on Arkansas 61 to West on Arkansas 312 to South on County Road 378.

Traffic on I-55 will not be affected, according to the state transportation agency.