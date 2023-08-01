U.S. Capitol rioter ‘Bigo’ Barnett reports to federal prison in Louisiana





Richard "Bigo" Barnett of Gravette self surrendered Tuesday at a federal prison in Oakdale, La., to begin serving his 4.5-year sentence in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot.

A woman who answered the telephone at the the prison at 2 p.m. said "he just got here" and she couldn't provide additional details.

The compound has a low-security federal prison with an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp.

Oakdale is 40 miles south of Alexandria, La.

After a two-week trial in January, a federal court jury in Washington, D.C., found Barnett guilty on all eight charges filed against him — four felonies and four misdemeanors.

Barnett faced enhanced charges for taking a dangerous weapon — a stun gun — into the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. While there, Barnett posed for photographs with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.

The jury also found Barnett guilty of interfering with a police officer who was trying to perform his duties during a civil disorder.

On May 24, Barnett was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison. Barnett’s attorney, Jonathan Gross, said Barnett will be given credit for four months he served in the District of Columbia jail in 2021.

After he is released from prison, Barnett will be on supervised release for three years. He was also ordered to pay $2,000 restitution.

Barnett had requested to be sent to a minimum-security prison in Yankton, S.D., which had a dog-training program.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper allowed Barnett to self report to prison. Barnett had been under home detention since April 2021.