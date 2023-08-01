Vote for millage

Editor, The Commercial:

To the electorate of Pine Bluff: We, the operative word here, have a golden opportunity to make amends for our past mistakes in election results in which we have squarely aimed the prosaic firearm at our respective feet and emptied the magazine.

We can take a step in the right direction and build a new high school to replace our aging facility. I'm not saying that's a panacea for past transgressions, but it is a giant step in the right direction.

We can enable a new high school as a starting place to pursue excellence by providing a new conducive learning environment in which students, teachers, administrators, and we the people can take pride.

We can produce graduates whose body of knowledge has expanded exponentially from the day they enter the building. Others have. There's no reason it can't happen here. That is, except for us.

As an electorate, with this new facility, we are in effect saying, "We've done our part, now do yours." We are saying we are serious about improving our educational achievement levels.

Let's face it, our election turnouts for school candidates and issues are right down there with whale droppings. Look where that's gotten us. In a certain 12-step program -- insanity is defined as "doing the same thing over and over and over again -- and expecting different results."

Prove we ain't crazy. Please join me in voting for the millage in the upcoming election (Aug. 8). Pretty please.

Joe Dempsey,

Pine Bluff