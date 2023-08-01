Weekend shooting victim identified

North Little Rock Police identified the victim in an early Saturday morning shooting as 16-year-old Ja'Corey Holliman of Little Rock.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 1200 block of Graham Avenue after shots were reported in the area around 2:03 a.m. Saturday morning

Officers found Holliman in a residence with at least one gunshot wound. Holliman later died at an area hospital.

The release noted that the investigation is still "active and on-going," and urged individuals with information to contact the North Little Rock Police Department.