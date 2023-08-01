White Hall team holds its 1st football practice

It still feels like summer outside, but the start of high school football practice means fall isn’t far away.

White Hall joined schools across Arkansas in holding its first practice Monday. The Bulldogs braved the heat for just over two hours as they began their preparations for the 2023 season.

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Braeden Bell said he is happy preseason is here.

“It feels great,” Bell said. “It feels good to come out here with my guys, come out here and work every day and expect to have a real good season, and hopefully have a good run.” Practice lasted until around noon. White Hall originally planned to practice in the afternoon the rest of the week but decided to move practice to the early morning going forward with afternoon temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees or higher according to the Weather Channel.

In accordance with Arkansas Activity Association rules, White Hall practiced with just helmets, jerseys and shorts Monday. Schools may introduce shoulder pads on the third day of practice, though contact is restricted to dummies or blocking sleds. Full equipment and contact are allowed starting on the sixth day.

The Bulldogs have just over two weeks of practice before hosting Stuttgart for a scrimmage Aug.

15. Interim head coach Jason Mitchell said the scrimmage will show the Bulldogs where they stand going into the final week and a half before the season opener.

“ We wa n t to h ave enough of the offense and the defense in to go into the scrimmage knowing we can compete against a great team like Stuttgart,” Mitchell said. “So, the next two weeks, we’re going to worry about getting ready for the scrimmage, getting ready for the first day of school, getting as much out of these next two weeks as we can.” Mitchell is serving as interim coach this season following the death of coach Ryan Mallett in June. He has been on the White Hall coaching staff since 2018, most recently serving as offensive coordinator.

White Hall School District elected not to search for an external candidate to lead the team this season, and senior lineman Landen Meredith said he is glad Mitchell got the job.

“I’ve been with him for four years,” Meredith said. “I really thought he deserved a head coaching job. Of course, we love Coach Mallett, but it’s great to have a guy that’s been here. We’re familiar with him. I’m glad they didn’t bring anybody in new, but yeah, it feels great to have Coach Mitchell on as the leader.” Mitchell was on staff two years ago when White Hall reached the Class 5A state championship game. Bell, Meredith and the other seniors were sophomores on that team.

White Hall took a big step back last year and missed the playoffs, but Mitchell said having players who experienced the run to state still on the roster should help the Bulldogs this season.

“I just told them out there after practice, how we prepare on the practice field is how we’re going to play on Friday nights,” Mitchell said. “So, we’re just going to have to turn up the intensity in practice, and I think that’ll help us prepare to hopefully make a run to the playoffs this year.”



