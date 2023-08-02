2023 UAPB volleyball schedule is released





The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff released its 2023 volleyball schedule Tuesday.

The Lady Lions will play 11 matches at H.O. Clemmons Arena with 21 matches away from home.

UAPB will travel to the University of Arkansas at Monticello for an exhibition match Aug. 19 before opening the regular season with weekend tournaments at Tarleton State in Texas and Missouri State. UAPB will host UAM in its home opener Sept. 5.

After traveling to Southern Indiana and North Alabama for tournaments, the Lady Lions will open SWAC play on the road Sept. 24 against Prairie View A&M and Sept. 25 at Texas Southern. UAPB will face those teams plus Grambling State, Alcorn State and Southern twice this season.

UAPB will host a SWAC cluster Oct. 8 and 9 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Lady Lions will face Alabama A&M, Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State. The Lady Lions will travel to Daytona Beach, Fla., at the end of October for the second cluster, facing Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M and Alabama State.

Other than the second cluster, UAPB's final six matches will be in Pine Bluff, with the regular season finale coming Nov. 13 against Southern.



