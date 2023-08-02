Dominic Zvada named to the Lou Groza Place-Kicker Award Watch List

Arkansas State sophomore kicker Dominic Zvada was named to the Lou Groza Place-Kicker Award Watch List, an annual award that goes out to the best place kicker in college football.

The Lou Groza Award preseason watch list has arrived!



Zvada is one of 30 kickers in the nation to be named on the list. In 2022, the Red Wolves kicker went 30-for-31 on PATS and 17-of-18 on field goals, making him one of the most efficient kickers in all of college football.

His only miss came last season from 51 yards. His longest kick of the season was from 56 yards, which tied for the third-longest field goal in the country and second-longest in program history.

The award’s semi finalists will be announced on Thursday, November 9th. From a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers, the top three finalists for the award will be announced on Tuesday, November 28th.

On the night of Dec. 4, the winner of the Lou Groza Place-Kicker Award will be announced in West Palm Beach, Fla.