Arkansas' July revenue up $27M over last year, tops $643M

Arkansas' state general revenue in July increased by $27.4 million, or 4.5%, over the same month a year ago to $643.3 million, beating the state's forecast by $21.9 million or 3.5 %.

The state's two largest sources of general revenue are individual income taxes and sales and use sales, and both revenue sources increased compared to a year ago and exceeded the state's forecast.

"Revenues continue to benefit from a healthy state economy,” said Larry Walther, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

“Collection remains strong across major categories, setting a good pace for Fiscal Year 2024.”

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend up to the maximum authorized by the state’s Revenue Stabilization Act.

The Revenue Stabilization Act distributes state general revenue to state-supported programs such as public schools, the state’s universities and colleges, human service programs, and prisons and other corrections programs.

The state’s net general revenue for July increased by $11.3 million, or 2.1%, over the same month a year ago to $553.3 million, exceeding the state's forecast by $15.9 million.

July is the first month of fiscal year 2024, which ends June 30, 2024.

In the regular session earlier this year, the General Assembly and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized a $177.7 million increase in the state’s general revenue budget to $6.2 billion in fiscal 2024 with most of the increase allocated to education and corrections programs. The finance department projects a $423.3 million general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2024 on June 30, 2024.

In this year's regular session, the General Assembly and Sanders also enacted a measure authorizing the transfer of $1.4 billion in unallocated and unobligated state funds, including $1.3 billion in the general revenue allotment reserve balance, and up to $380.6 million in surplus funds from fiscal 2023 largely to set aside accounts in the restricted reserve fund for various projects, including prison construction and the state’s share of public school building costs.

Last month, finance department spokesperson Scott Hardin said the state’s overall restricted reserve fund balance totaled $1.48 million.

From the state's $1.161 billion general revenue surplus for fiscal year 2023, $710 million of that “remains uncommitted/available,” he said last month.

On July 18, Sanders told the Rotary Club of Little Rock she would like to use the state’s $1.161 billion surplus on education and tax cuts, but she stopped short of saying she would call the Legislature into a special session to do so.