The Bagel Shop opens this weekend in SoMA location

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 10:45 a.m.
Customers stand in line at The Bagel Shop’s final pop-up at the Bernice Garden Farmers’ Market in June. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

The Bagel Shop, 1501 Main St. in Little Rock’s South Main neighborhood, will hold its grand opening at 8 a.m. Saturday until they sell out of bagels, bagel sandwiches, egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches and pastries, and similarly at 8 a.m. Sunday. They'll take a few days off and start regular service Aug. 10.

“It’s been just over a year since we started our pop-up bagel shop, chef and co-owner Trevor Papsadora said in a news releases. "July 1 marked the one-year anniversary of our first pop-ups in SoMa. It’s a very special and full-circle moment to be opening our shop in the neighborhood where it all began."

Papsadora and co-owner Myles Roberson and their Pastry Lead Monica Chatterton expect to expand to a full lunch menu and more pastry options soon. The shop offers walk-in service only, with plans to roll out online ordering and catering services this fall.  

  photo  Bagel Shop owners Trevor Papsadora (left) and Myles Roberson. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)
  
 

At last check, Roberson and Papsadora expect to be open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 

Visit thebagel.shop or instagram.com/thebagel.shop.

 

