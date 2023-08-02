The Bagel Shop opens this weekend in SoMA location

The Bagel Shop, 1501 Main St. in Little Rock’s South Main neighborhood, will hold its grand opening at 8 a.m. Saturday until they sell out of bagels, bagel sandwiches, egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches and pastries, and similarly at 8 a.m. Sunday. They'll take a few days off and start regular service Aug. 10.

“It’s been just over a year since we started our pop-up bagel shop, chef and co-owner Trevor Papsadora said in a news releases. "July 1 marked the one-year anniversary of our first pop-ups in SoMa. It’s a very special and full-circle moment to be opening our shop in the neighborhood where it all began."

Papsadora and co-owner Myles Roberson and their Pastry Lead Monica Chatterton expect to expand to a full lunch menu and more pastry options soon. The shop offers walk-in service only, with plans to roll out online ordering and catering services this fall.