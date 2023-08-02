Brooke Brewer takes athletic director job as Northwest Arkansas Community College looks to expand sports program

BENTONVILLE -- Brooke Brewer said she's grateful to have "my hands in the foundation of what we're going to build for years to come."

Northwest Arkansas Community College hired Brewer as its first full-time athletic director Tuesday, ending a search that started in April.

Brewer, 33, a teacher and coach at Bentonville West High School, said she relishes the opportunity to develop the college's one-sport athletic program into something bigger.

"I'm so excited," Brewer said. "This is going to be a great thing for NWACC. It's going to be a great thing for student-athletes. Together, we're going to build something really special."

Brewer was the fourth candidate brought in for an on-campus forum, addressing a group of about 30 on Thursday at the college's Student Center.

Three candidates visited for question-and-answer sessions in June. But college leaders didn't fill the post after those interviews and reopened the job search.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brooke to the NWACC team!" Dennis Rittle, the school's president, said in a news release. "As an educator and a coach, Brooke knows the importance of making sure our student-athletes succeed in the classroom and in their respective sports. She is passionate, extremely organized and does not shy away from entrepreneurial challenges or hard work. Brooke is also local to Northwest Arkansas, which was a request we frequently heard from the community during the search process."

Brewer's first day is scheduled for Aug. 14. The salary range for the job is $85,000 to $95,000, college Chief of Staff Grant Hodges has previously said.

Brewer said priorities include connecting with students and the community, conducting a feasibility study on which sports best fit the college and sending a survey to students to see what they want from their athletic program.

"It's something they can be proud of, that they're going to be able to talk about for years to come," Brewer said of the students. "They're going to be part of the initial build of NWACC athletics. That's something really special."

Brewer has no coaching or administrative experience on the college level.

"Experience is obviously wonderful to have," Justin White, Northwest Arkansas Community College's vice president of student services, said after Brewer's talk at Thursday's forum. "But the skill that she has shown in other sectors, specifically school district work, we think there's a nice parallel there. And the energy and the passion that come through and the authenticity, I think, is really appealing in starting a new program. She does have great experience in starting new programs and also revitalizing other programs."

White has been serving as the interim athletic director.

Brewer apparently made a good impression at Thursday's visit.

"Becoming an athletic director and working in athletic administration has been a career goal of mine for a long time," Brewer said at the forum. "Athletic director jobs in general are few and far between. The ability to be the first and to start something from the ground up and to really lay the foundation, that's a once-in-a-career opportunity. You don't see those opportunities come to you often. I knew, based on my experience and based on what I'm passionate about, that this was something I had to pursue."

According to a biography provided by the college, Brewer is from Louisiana and was a program director and coach in the Alma School District for seven years. She has an educational specialist degree from Arkansas State University, a master's degree in teaching from Southern Arkansas University and a bachelor's degree from Centenary College in Shreveport, La.

At Alma, Brewer said she coached a dance program for seventh through 12th grades that served approximately 250 students and worked closely with the theater program and the Alma Arts and Education Foundation.

Brewer said she's been at Bentonville West for three years. She coached the varsity dance team for all three years and coached varsity cheer and dance last year, working to "align and develop our West spirit programs from seventh-12th grade," she said.

Northwest Arkansas Community College's athletic department consists of one sport: cross country for men and women. The team competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association and is led by coach Josphat Boit, a former track and cross country star at the University of Arkansas. Brewer said she looks forward to meeting with Boit and the athletes.

"They're the first team, and that's special," Brewer said. "They've been NWACC athletics."

Northwest Arkansas Community College's board voted in 2019 to launch the cross country program. Runners competed for the first time in the fall of 2021.

In March, the college's board approved a student fee of $4 per credit hour to fund campus activities, student life and athletics programming. The fee is "to encourage student engagement on campus and in the community by providing access to experiences that enhance the affordable college experience," according to the school. A full-time student with 15 credit hours will pay $60 per semester for the fee.

Brewer pointed to the importance of connecting with the community and said the college can provide a chance for area high school athletes to compete at the next level.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state, with 7,593 students taking courses for academic credit in the last fall semester.