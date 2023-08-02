CAPES officials change course, say they have enough signatures to put LEARNS Act on ballot

The group behind an effort to put Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' education overhaul to a referendum is now claiming it has enough signatures to get the LEARNS Act on the ballot.

Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) officials said Monday when they turned in their signed petitions to the secretary of state's office that they were 747 signatures short of the required 54,422 needed to get their petition on the ballot, according to their own rough count.

However, the group sent out a news release Tuesday indicating they now believe they reached the required 54,422 signatures in their last-minute push Monday to gather signatures. If at least 75% of those signatures are valid, CAPES would be allowed an additional 30 days to cure the remaining signatures and to collect more.

As of Tuesday evening, the secretary of state's office had yet to release an estimated number for how many signatures CAPES turned in.

Steve Grappe, executive director of CAPES, said the group used photo and video from the boxes full of petitions they turned in to the secretary of state's office Monday for their review. The white boxes had sticky notes marking the number of signatures inside and, combined with last-minute petitions that the group failed to count, Grappe said CAPES collected at least 55,000 signatures.

Grappe had all but admitted defeat after turning in their signatures Monday, telling supporters they were likely short of their goal.

"I didn't think there was any chance because we only had trickles of people coming in at the very end," Grappe said.

Grappe said his group undercounted the number of signatures it had as it scrambled to make up a roughly 6,800 gap as of Monday morning. As volunteers frantically collected and turned in signatures, some went uncounted, Grappe said.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Grappe said he was so dejected he even considered not turning in the signatures to the secretary of state's office as it could be a waste of taxpayer dollars. On Tuesday, Grappe said he regrets having been so pessimistic.

"I had a defeated attitude. I was probably a terrible leader," he said. "But I've never done this before, and we really wanted to be as transparent as we could."

CAPES officials also said Monday they were short of meeting the state's new requirement of gathering signatures from 3% of the people who voted in the last gubernatorial election in 50 counties. Act 236 raised the requirement from 15 counties to 50 counties, and officials said Monday they had reached the threshold in only 48 counties.

A lawsuit challenging Act 236 has been filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

CAPES was formed in April and in June was given the go-ahead to start collecting signatures by the Arkansas attorney general's office. Grappe complained the attorney general's office purposely delayed approving the group's ballot title, a required step before the group could begin collecting signatures.

A ballot title is meant to provide an explanation of the law to be put to a referendum. That turned out to be a tricky task for the 145-page LEARNS Act, which CAPES found hard to describe in detail.

The attorney general's office twice rejected proposed ballot titles for the referendum, but Attorney General Tim Griffin signed off on the ballot language for the referendum June 5, kicking off the signature collection campaign. The group had until 5 p.m. Monday to turn in their signatures.

The LEARNS Act is Sanders' public education overhaul that went into effect Tuesday. It attempts to address a broad range of issues, from increasing starting pay for teachers, to higher literacy standards for third-grade students and a new diploma for students in career-technical education programs.

A controversial part of the law is the Educational Freedom Accounts program, which will allow students to use state funds to attend a private or home school.

Grappe and CAPES chair Veronica McClane are plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging when the LEARNS Act can take effect. The case has been appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court.