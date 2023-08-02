Cardinals jump to 6-0 lead en route to win over Naturals





Cardinals 8, Naturals 2

The Springfield Cardinals took control with a six-run third inning and cruised past the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Mike Antico hit a three-run homer and Jacob Buchberger added a two-run shot off Naturals starter Noah Cameron (1-8) to give the Cardinals a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the third.

Cardinals catcher Pedro Pages had three hits and scored twice, while lead-off man Victor Scott II went 2 for 5 and scored twice.

Northwest Arkansas catcher Luca Tresh had an RBI double in the fourth and first baseman Dillan Shrum went 2 for 3 including a solo homer leading off the top of the fifth for the Naturals.

Springfield starter Wilfredo Pereira (6-6) picked up the win, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings of work. He struck out four and didn't walk a batter. Logan Sawyer picked up his seventh save, after pitching three scoreless innings.

Missions 6, Travelers 3

The Arkansas Travelers opened a series with the San Antonio Missions with a loss Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Missions struck first in the fourth inning, when Juan Fernandez drove in two runs with a single.

A two-run single by Cole Cummings in the sixth inning and a two-run home run by Jackson Merrill in the seventh put San Antonio ahead 6-0.

Arkansas scored once in the seventh on a single by Robert Perez Jr. and twice in the eighth on singles from Spencer Packard and Alberto Rodriguez to make the score 6-3.



