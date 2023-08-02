City celebrates National Night Out

Call it an indoor block party or a National Night Out, but Pine Bluff joined cities all across the U.S. on Tuesday in bringing citizens and members of law enforcement together in hopes of making the community safer.

"We're just happy they came out. We hadn't done this in years," Pine Bluff Police Chief Denise Richardson said. "We were hoping everybody would come to it. It's so hot, but it's nice and cool inside the Convention Center. All the businesses are here. We're having a ball."

Richardson didn't hide the importance of Pine Bluff celebrating its first National Night Out in three years, after the covid-19 pandemic. The event, sponsored in the U.S. and Canada by the National Association of Town Watch but organized by Pine Bluff police locally, placed a focus on public-police relations in a city that's been hampered by acts of violence.

"We've had so much happen in Pine Bluff we have not had a chance to get back into our community and blend with them and build our rapport back up and build trust in the community," said Richardson, who began her second year as chief July 20. "This is the way we can reach kids from kindergarten to college."

The city was hit hard between July 11-16, when four people age 17 or younger were shot to death. Each of the named suspects in the shooting is 19 or younger.

But Pine Bluff would not be on edge this night. The first Tuesday in August is designated as National Night Out, the origins of which date back to the early 1970s, but it's an event that's been celebrated since 1984, according to National Day Calendar.

Members of the Jefferson County sheriff's office and Arkansas State Police also took part in the indoor party, with businesses and community organizations lining up a hallway with kiosks where citizens could pick up goodies.

"We started a partnership with the Pine Bluff Police Department about two years ago, and it's growing and we look forward to our next event," said Barbara Dunn, executive director of institutional advancement and community relations at Southeast Arkansas College.

Inside the arena, police vehicles were parked along a bounce house and portable video game arcade. Dogs from McGruff to Ioni of the sheriff's K-9 unit had their day – or night – as well.

"Not to diffuse this, but it was just like the fun day we had a few weeks ago. People were ready to get out, and this is the same thing. People are ready to get out of the house and socialize," Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson said. "We need this as a city and county."

With the first day of school fast approaching, parents and kids needed this, Pine Bluff Ward 1 Council Member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. said. Classes in the Watson Chapel and White Hall school districts begin Aug. 14 and in the Pine Bluff School District on Aug. 16.

The message behind a night like Tuesday's, Richardson said, is that: "We're going to be OK. Take care of your people. Take care of your local police department, and we're going to take care of each other. Pine Bluff will be OK. We're going through a rough patch, and we've done it before. We love this city, and we know this city loves us.

"So it didn't matter what it cost, how many people we needed to connect with, we were going to put this show on tonight for Pine Bluff."

Ioni, a K-9 officer with the Jefferson County sheriffs office, looks cool with shades as Deputy Corey Lowery handles him. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

