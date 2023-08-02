Marriages

Moki Lowe, 66, of Alexander and Ellen Wallis, 68, of Little Rock.

Hayden Thomas, 32, of Maumelle and Stephanie Nix, 35, of Alexander.

Olvin Matias Terraza, 23, and Elena Lorenzo, 23, both of Little Rock.

Bob Diffee, 70, and Sharla Eudy, 69, both of North Little Rock.

William Yarbrough Jr., 59, and Pamela Barton, 59, both of Sherwood.

Spencer May, 23, of Little Rock and Anisha Hatton, 23, of Jacksonville.

Dakota Terry, 20, and Elizabeth Jones, 19, both of Sherwood.

Gregory Brewer, 63, and Monica Brown, 48, both of Conway.

Brent Shelor, 46, and Tatiana Buskirk, 36, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-2583. Allen Tucker v. Melita Tucker.

23-2592. Dominique Savage-Edwards v. Leanthony Edwards.

23-2594. Ryan Podsim v. Victoria Skach-Podsim.

23-2605. Tonya Gerbitz v. Timothy Gerbitz.

GRANTED

22-4462. David Mosley v. Chinenye Mwume.

23-1492. Elizabeth Medford v. Blake Medford.

23-2006. Jordan Campbell v. Jonathan Campbell.