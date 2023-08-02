Defense in Mississippi man's drug trafficking trial focus on evidence chain of custody

Testimony entered a second day in the trial of a Mississippi man arrested in 2018 after Arkansas State Police discovered 10 kilos of cocaine in his rental car during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Lonoke County.

Tommy Collier, 42, of Greenville, was stopped by Arkansas State Police on Sept. 11, 2018, after the vehicle he was driving — a gray Chevrolet Malibu rented in Las Vegas — reportedly ran onto the right-hand shoulder of Interstate 40 near Lonoke and was pulled over by Arkansas State Police Trooper Travis May.

May spent about two hours on the witness stand Tuesday afternoon following jury selection providing details of the traffic stop that resulted in Collier’s arrest as Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron McCreecq painstakingly walked him through his testimony. As he walked into the courtroom, May placed a large, brown cardboard box on the prosecution table before taking the witness stand. The trooper said that his suspicions were raised by Collier’s extreme level of nervousness and answers that he said were inconsistent.

On Wednesday, Drew Curtis, one of Collier’s defense attorneys, questioned May about chain of custody policies for evidence and noted that the chain of custody for the drugs seized in evidence appeared to end sometime in 2021. Curtis appeared to be trying to establish a pattern of laxity in state police procedures as he peppered May with questions about evidence handling procedures. Both May and ASP Sgt. Mark Blackerbycq testified Wednesday that the evidence seized from Collier’s vehicle was stored in a secure storage facility at the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office in Lonoke.

Both men testified that they were the only people with access to the Lonoke County storage, which both said is locked and monitored with only two keys for entry.

“How do you know you’re the only people who have keys?” asked defense attorney Chris Baker as he cross examined Blackerby.

“Because we’re the only people who have the keys,” Blackerby answered. “Two people. Two keys.”

The testimony Wednesday morning proceeded unevenly as attorneys for both sides called for sidebar conferences — seven in the first two hours of testimony — to resolve objections.

Testimony resumes this afternoon as Assistant U.S. Attorneys McCree and Jamie Dempsey are expected to call a chemist from the Arkansas State Crime Lab to testify.