Descendants settle suit over use of ‘HeLa’ cells

Descendants of Henrietta Lacks, the Black woman whose cells have been central to decades of important scientific breakthroughs, settled with a biotechnology company they claimed in a lawsuit profited from the cells despite knowing that they were extracted from her without her consent, attorneys for both parties said.

Lacks, a Black mother of five, was dying of cervical cancer in 1951 when doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore took a sample of her cells.

"Her cells were robbed from her body," one of the family's attorneys, Ben Crump, said Tuesday.

The invasive procedure led to a revolutionary discovery: Her cells were the first to reproduce in a laboratory, which no human cells had done before.

Johns Hopkins shared the "HeLa" cells with other researchers; vaccines for diseases from polio to covid-19 were developed with these cells, as were cancer treatments and in vitro fertilization.

But it would be more than two decades before her family knew that the cells were fueling research in laboratories all over the world, and even in space, creating an unparalleled medical legacy.

On Tuesday, which would have been Lacks' 103rd birthday, some of her descendants gathered at a news conference after reaching the settlement with Thermo Fisher Scientific.

A grandson, Alfred Lacks Carter Jr., said, "It could not have been a more fitting day for her to have justice and for her family to have relief."

"It was a long fight, over 70 years, and Henrietta Lacks gets her day," he said.

















The family's lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland in October 2021, accused Thermo Fisher of selling the cells and trying to secure intellectual property rights on the products the cells had helped to develop without compensating the family or seeking their permission or approval.

The terms of the settlement are confidential, lawyers for both parties said in a statement.

Thermo Fisher, which is based in Massachusetts, and the legal team for Lacks' family released identical statements announcing the settlement.

"The parties are pleased that they were able to find a way to resolve this matter outside of Court and will have no further comment," the statements said.

At the news conference, one of the family's lawyers, Chris Ayers, suggested that similar lawsuits would follow.

"The fight against those who profit, and chose to profit, off the deeply unethical and unlawful history and origins of the HeLa cells will continue," he said.

Henrietta Lacks was 31 when she died in October 1951.

Eight months earlier, she had learned she had cervical cancer after being admitted to a racially segregated ward at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Doctors removed a sample of cells from the tumor in her cervix without her knowledge or consent and gave them to a medical researcher at Johns Hopkins University. The researcher found that her cells were the first to reproduce in a laboratory, outside the body.

Most cells die within days, but because Lacks' cells continued to multiply, researchers and scientists could use them to do things such as test how the polio virus infects cells and causes disease.

The cells have been used by researchers around the world and have been cited in more than 110,000 scientific publications, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Lacks' family was not told about the world-changing discovery and did not find out about the cell line until 1973, according to "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks," a book by Rebecca Skloot that was turned into a movie featuring Oprah Winfrey as Lacks' daughter Deborah.

Henrietta Lacks' descendants have said they are proud of her contribution but angry about how she was treated by the medical establishment. These frustrations have been made worse with the commercialization of her cells, they said.

The family's lawsuit against Thermo Fisher said the company had "made staggering profits by using the HeLa cell line -- all while Ms. Lacks' Estate and family haven't seen a dime."

"Thermo Fisher Scientific's choice to continue selling HeLa cells in spite of the cell lines' origin and the concrete harms it inflicts on the Lacks family can only be understood as a choice to embrace a legacy of racial injustice embedded in the U.S. research and medical systems," the lawsuit said.

Thermo Fisher tried to have the case dismissed, arguing that the lawsuit was filed after the statute of limitations had expired, The Baltimore Sun reported. Lawyers for the family said the limit should not apply because the company continued to benefit financially from the cells.

Information for this article was contributed by Amanda Holpuch of The New York Times and by Dan Morse and Gillian Brockell of The Washington Post.