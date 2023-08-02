Sections
OPINION | PODCAST

DROPPING THE HAMMER | Password: Cheese

by Daniel McFadin, Jared Haas | Today at 2:04 p.m.
Chris Buescher waves the checkered flag in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Skip Rowland)

Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas reconvene to talk both the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond, won by Chris Buescher, and the Xfinity Series race at Road America, Wisconsin's secret club of a race track.

Jared recounts his visit to Road America and the race won by Wisconsin native Sam Mayer. Then Daniel and Jared preview the Cup race at Michigan International Speedway. 

Also, Daniel gets personal about a recent health scare.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here.]

[Video not showing up? Click here.]

