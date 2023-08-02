DROPPING THE HAMMER | Password: Cheese

Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas reconvene to talk both the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond, won by Chris Buescher, and the Xfinity Series race at Road America, Wisconsin's secret club of a race track.

Jared recounts his visit to Road America and the race won by Wisconsin native Sam Mayer. Then Daniel and Jared preview the Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

Also, Daniel gets personal about a recent health scare.

