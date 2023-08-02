Factory activity slows for 9th month in row

U.S. factory activity contracted in July for the ninth month straight, reflecting tepid demand for American merchandise at home and abroad.

The Institute for Supply Management's gauge of factory activity edged up to 46.4 last month, according to data released Tuesday. Readings less than 50 indicate contraction, and the latest figure came in just below expectations.

Measures of new orders and production improved in July, with the former rebounding to a nine-month high. Even so, both remained in contractionary territory. The group's gauge of exports, meanwhile, fell to its lowest level this year, as outbound shipments of U.S. goods continued to decline.

While other parts of the economy remain firm, high interest rates paired with an ongoing rotation in consumer preferences toward services have stifled the manufacturing sector. Sluggish demand abroad has proved to be an additional head wind.

Just two manufacturing industries -- petroleum products and furniture -- registered overall growth in July. Apparel, plastics and paper led the 16 industries that reported shrinking activity.

The widespread weakness in the sector has forced factories to reduce head count. The group's gauge of employment tumbled to 44.4, the lowest reading since July 2020.

"Demand remains weak but marginally better compared to June, production slowed due to lack of work, and suppliers continue to have capacity," Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM manufacturing business survey committee, said in a statement. "There are signs of more employment reduction actions in the near term to better match production output."

The broader labor market, however, remains strong. The government's monthly jobs report, out Friday, is expected to show U.S. employers added 200,000 jobs last month.

The ISM report showed prices of raw materials fell for the third month straight in July, reflecting normalizing supply chains. Inventories contracted at a slower pace, while supplier deliveries quickened.

The near-term manufacturing outlook remains bleak, but federal investment is poised to bolster the sector in coming years. Legislation championed by the Biden administration, like the infrastructure bill, the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS Act, has already led to a wave of investment in construction and manufacturing, boosting economic growth in the second quarter.