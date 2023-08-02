Hot Springs man charged in shooting death of daughter, 6

A Hot Springs man was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge in connection with the May 29 shooting death of his 6-year-old daughter at their apartment on Springwood Road.

Jordan Thomas Chadick, 44, who lists a 200 Springwood Road address, was taken into custody shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday on a felony count of first-degree murder and was booked into the Garland County Detention Center less than an hour later.

According to a release from the Garland County Sheriff's Office Wednesday, sheriff's deputies and investigators were dispatched at 9:02 p.m. on May 29, to 200 Springwood Road, Unit A-1, regarding a possible shooting.

Jordan Thomas Chadick - Submitted photo



Upon arrival, Deputies located a 6-year-old female that was unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Lifenet and the Garland County Coroner responded to the scene and pronounced the juvenile deceased.

During the course of an investigation, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Chadick. On Tuesday, he was located in the area of 109 Greenway and a traffic stop was conducted and he was arrested on the warrant which had been issued earlier in the day.

Chadick was being held on zero bond and was set to appear Wednesday in Garland County District Court.