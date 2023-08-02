Fayetteville council OKs giving taxpayer money to downtown association

FAYETTEVILLE -- The City Council agreed Tuesday to provide taxpayer money to an association formed last year as a way to invest in the future of downtown, members said.

The council voted 7-0 to approve a $60,000 contract with the city's Advertising and Promotion Commission, which governs the city's tourism bureau, Experience Fayetteville. The money, coming from the city's Economic Vitality division, will help cover expenses related to programs and initiatives associated with the Downtown Fayetteville Coalition.

The coalition formed last year. Kelly Rich, director of downtown initiatives with Experience Fayetteville, will serve as the point of contact between the city and the coalition. The coalition has its own governing board representing downtown business and property owners.

The agreement also has provisions to provide $125,000 in city money each year in 2024 and 2025. However, the City Council would need to appropriate those dollar amounts into the budgets for those years.

The coalition will be responsible for putting on six "signature" events through 2025, according to the contract. It also will be part of the "sign-off" process for events downtown and help develop a downtown plan. The coalition will administer the Outdoor Refreshment Area downtown by providing branded wristbands and cups and other resources to downtown businesses. The coalition also will help promote businesses and serve as a point of contact between downtown business and property owners and the city.

Four downtown business owners spoke to the council in support of the effort. Hannah Withers, owner of Maxine's Tap Room on Block Avenue, said she tried to form a downtown association about a decade ago. She said she realized such an effort would need city money to get started.

The downtown coalition is needed to market and network businesses, put on events to bolster sales tax revenue and have a liaison between the city and business owners, Withers said.

"I believe we're a decade behind the other five downtowns in the Northwest Arkansas region. I wish I pushed harder to make this happen 10 years ago," she said. "The Downtown Fayetteville Coalition needs a shot at becoming a sustainable organization with help from you."

Council member Mike Wiederkehr, who represents the part of the city that includes downtown, said he saw the move as an investment, rather than spending taxpayer money in some consumable way. Having coordination with business owners will be critical as the city develops the arts corridor, known as the Ramble, and a downtown plan, he said.

"I view this an investment that we can make to help ensure our foundation of sales tax, which is our downtown," Wiederkehr said. "We'll continue to plow and fertilize that field, because I think that's critical for the well-being of Fayetteville."

Mayor Lioneld Jordan said the city competes regionally for sales tax dollars. Sales tax revenue pays for most of the services the city provides to residents, so the move represents a long-term investment, he said.

"I believe we're going to see a bumper crop of success in this city because of the seeds of faith that we sow today, and this is one of those times," Jordan said.

In other business, the council voted 7-0 to approve a $262,242,000 five-year capital plan for 2024-2028. Most of the projected total, about $142 million, is planned to go toward water and sewer projects. About $33 million is planned for cars and equipment, with about $18 million each for transportation projects and public safety and about $14 million for parks.

Chief Financial Officer Paul Becker said the plan is not an appropriation. The council will still have to approve projects in the budgets for each year.