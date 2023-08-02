Fayetteville man arrested in Georgia in connection with first-degree murder





FAYETTEVILLE -- A man has been arrested in Georgia in connection with the killing of a woman in Fayetteville.

Adrian Rodriguez, 31, of Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with first-degree murder in the death of Brenda Madriles. He was in custody in the Bibb County jail in Macon, Ga., awaiting return to Arkansas, according to information from the Fayetteville Police Department and the Bibb County sheriff's office.

Fayetteville officers went to Rodriguez's home in Fayetteville at 10:21 a.m. Saturday after members of Madriles' family reported she hadn't been seen or heard from since Thursday, according to a news release from police. Rodriguez was identified as an acquaintance of Madriles. The home is listed in the Bibb County jail records as 3973 N. Park Oaks Drive.

Police said the circumstances of Madriles' disappearance led investigators to obtain a search warrant for the home and officers found Madriles dead. Her body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Labobratory to determine the cause of death.

An investigation by Fayetteville and Springdale police and law enforcement agencies in Georgia led to Rodriguez being found and arrested. Police said the investigation is continuing.



