Fitch lowers U.S. rating; faults debt, governance

WASHINGTON -- Fitch Ratings on Tuesday downgraded the United States government's credit rating, citing rising debt at the federal, state, and local levels and a "steady deterioration in standards of governance" over the past two decades.

The rating was cut one notch to AA+ from AAA, the highest possible rating. The new rating is still well into investment grade.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen immediately blasted Fitch for its decision, asking why the agency had not acted during the Trump administration.

The decision illustrates one way that growing political polarization and repeated Washington standoffs over spending and taxes could end up costing U.S. taxpayers. In 2011, the ratings agency Standard & Poors stripped the U.S. of its prize AAA rating and also pointed to partisan divisions that made it difficult for the world's biggest economy to control spending or raise taxes enough to reduce its debt.

Reduced credit ratings over time could raise borrowing costs for the U.S. government. The Government Accountability Office, in a 2012 report, estimated that the 2011 budget standoff raised Treasury's borrowing costs by $1.3 billion that year.

At the same time, the size of the U.S. economy and historic stability of the U.S. government has kept its borrowing costs low, even after the Standard & Poor's downgrade.

Fitch cited the worsening political divisions around spending and tax policy as a key reason for its decision. It said U.S. governance has declined relative to other highly rated countries and it noted "repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions."

Another factor in Fitch's decision is that it expects the U.S. economy to tumble into a "mild recession" in the final three months of this year and early next year. Economists at the Federal Reserve made a similar forecast this spring but then reversed it in July and said growth would slow but a recession would likely be avoided.

"I strongly disagree with Fitch Ratings' decision," Yellen said in a statement. "The change ... announced today is arbitrary and based on outdated data."

Yellen noted that the U.S. economy has rapidly recovered from the pandemic recession, with the unemployment rate near a half-century low and the economy expanding at a solid 2.4% annual rate in the April-June quarter.

A deal to resolve a standoff over the government's borrowing limit in June included "over $1 trillion in deficit reduction and improved our fiscal trajectory," Yellen added.

Standard & Poor's credit rating for the United States stood at AA+ with stable outlook on Tuesday. The Moody's credit rating was last set at AAA with stable outlook.

In a call with reporters Tuesday, administration officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe their response to Fitch, said they had pushed back against Fitch's arguments in private conversations before the announcement. They have characterized the debt ceiling deal, reached several days before a default, as reflecting Biden's effort to restore bipartisanship to Washington. And they pointed out that the White House has proposed trillions in new tax increases to reduce the federal debt.

The U.S. debt has surpassed $31 trillion and is expected to get near a level as a share of the overall economy that it hasn't hit since the end of World War II. Rising interest rates, the result of the Federal Reserve's attempt to cool inflation, have fueled concerns about the overall debt burden as well.

But so far, investors have continued to purchase government bonds from the biggest and most powerful economy in the world. U.S. Treasurys -- the bonds issued by the government -- have not spiked in price so far, suggesting investors still have faith that the federal government will repay its obligations.

After the 2011 credit downgrade by S&P, interest rates counterintuitively fell, as the ensuing financial uncertainty led investors to seek the safety of U.S. Treasury bonds.

Jason Furman, an Obama administration economist and now a professor at Harvard University, downplayed the significance of the downgrade. Furman said he and others panicked briefly in 2011 over the debt rating during the Obama administration but that that call ultimately had little material impact on borrowing costs.

"Investors in U.S. Treasurys are much more sophisticated than the raters at Fitch," Furman said. "This will be the same -- more a political football than anything economically relevant."

Marc Goldwein, senior vice president at the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said it was unlikely that the downgrade would, on its own, lead to a sharp rise in borrowing costs. But if there are further downgrades, he said, that could eventually jeopardize the federal government's fiscal health.

"Today's downgrade should be a huge warning sign for the United States," Goldwein said. "We are a strong economy and a good place to invest. But that may not always be the case if we continue on the current path."

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber, Josh Boak and Seung Min Kim of The Associated Press and Jeff Stein of The Washington Post.