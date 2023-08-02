Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

Jefferson Fletcher, 52, of 12636 Little Elm Road in Farmington, was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Fletcher was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Bentonville

Jagjit Kahlon, 43, of 6301 S.W. Rutland Road No. 104 in Bentonville, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering and stalking. Kahlon was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Torrance Bradley, 45, of 1362 N. Flint Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Bradley was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Timothy Barnes 21, of 1468 Colby Circle in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with battery and domestic battering. Barnes was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Joseph Udulutch, 44, of 18678 U.S. 71 in Winslow, was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Udulutch was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.