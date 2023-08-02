Former Arkansas Razorback Charles Balentine dies at 60

Charles Balentine, who hit one of the biggest shots in University of Arkansas basketball history to beat No. 1 North Carolina in 1984, died Wednesday, according to his close friend, Dudley Dawson.

“It is with a heavy heart and the family’s permission that I acknowledge that my best friend Charles Balentine passed away today at the age of 60,” Dawson wrote on social media. Dawson was a longtime sportswriter covering the Razorbacks.

Balentine and Dawson came to Arkansas from Newport High School to join Coach Eddie Sutton’s basketball program for the 1981-82 season.

Balentine was a 6-6 forward, while Dawson, who as a high school point guard had many assists on baskets by Balentine, became a team manager for the Razorbacks.

When North Carolina, led by Michael Jordan, came to the Pine Bluff Convention Center to play the Razorbacks on Feb. 12, 1984, Balentine hit the game-winning baseline jump shot with four seconds left, giving the Razorbacks the 65-64 victory.

Balentine played 104 games for the Razorbacks from the 1981-82 season through the 1984-85 season. He averaged 7.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

As a senior, Balentine averaged 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Balentine was inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Honor in 2013. He was a sixth-round pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 1985 NBA Draft.