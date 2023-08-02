Georgia man pleads guilty in credit card fraud scheme that hit Lowe’s stores in 3 states

A Georgia man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to one count of wire fraud in connection with a multi-state fraud scheme that bilked Lowe's Home Improvement stores in three states out of more than $100,000 over a one-month period in 2018.

Kirk Christopher Harris, 54, of Atlanta, Ga., pleaded guilty to one of three counts he was charged with in Arkansas, alleging that on Oct. 19, 2018, he purchased $2,123.80 worth of supplies at Lowe's in Jacksonville. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jana Harris outlined the scheme for U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson, saying that the defendant was detained outside of the Jacksonville store after posing as a contractor purchasing supplies for a customer he had on his cell phone.

Over the course of the offense period, beginning in September 2018 until he was arrested in Jacksonville, the prosecutor said Harris and others made more than 50 fraudulent purchases totaling over $105,000 from Lowe's Home Improvement stores in Arkansas, Kentucky and Virginia.

According to the plea agreement, the U.S. Secret Service opened an investigation after the agency was contacted by Jacksonville police regarding a subject in custody for fraudulent use of a credit card. The officer said he had also spoken with fraud investigators with Lowe's as well as a Secret Service agent with the Louisville, Ky., field office and had been advised that Harris had been associated with multiple fraudulent purchases at Lowe's stores located in several different locations.

When he was arrested, the plea agreement said, Harris was traveling with two unidentified companions in a U-Haul box truck that had been rented a month earlier under the name Kurtis White in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 20, 2018, for one day local use and was never returned. Harris was arrested as he exited the store and returned to the truck, which was sitting in the Lowe's parking lot with two unidentified females waiting inside.

In addition to the recovery of the items taken from the Jacksonville Lowe's store, investigators recovered about $4,000 worth of merchandise that had been fraudulently purchased the previous day at Lowe's in Jonesboro.

In addition to Arkansas, the plea agreement said, Harris and an unknown subject on the phone had presented 16 different credit card numbers under 10 different names to make or attempt approximately 30 fraudulent purchases in Kentucky for about $60,000. A similar number of transactions executed or attempted in Virginia involved 17 different credit card numbers under 11 different names totaling approximately $70,000.

Prosecutors said that in conducting the fraudulent purchases, Harris would approach a cashier with a cart of items, presenting himself as a contractor for an unknown subject. He would then provide the cashier with a phone number for the unknown subject who would then provide the cashier with a credit card number to complete the transaction.

After hearing the facts laid out in the plea agreement, Harris, appearing remotely in court from Georgia, pleaded guilty to Count 3 of the indictment, which charged him with the fraudulent purchases at the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Jacksonville.

U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson ordered Harris to appear in court Nov. 1 at 10:30 a.m. for sentencing. Harris is represented by Alex Betton with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock.