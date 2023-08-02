Shunekndrick Huffman, 21, of Mississippi, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint, just four months before he would have completed his seven-year sentence for aggravated assault.

Lindsay Shiver of Georgia, a former pageant queen and cheerleader, her reported lover and a third person were arrested in the Bahamas over an alleged plot to kill her estranged husband, an ex-football star at Auburn University.

Mark Mechikoff was arrested on charges of stabbing a woman to death in San Mateo, Calif., after police say he posted a video of the last moments of her life on Facebook, which made it relatively easy to track him down just two hours later even though he was 30 miles away in San Jose.

Davin Meyer, 18, of Colorado, pleaded innocent to charges of attempting to support a designated foreign terrorist organization by becoming a fighter for the Islamic State group, having been arrested as he tried to board a plane to Turkey.

Katie Britt, U.S. senator from Alabama, is home from the hospital and spending the congressional recess recovering from a condition that caused sudden numbness in her face, most likely caused by a post-viral infection.

Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, offered to resign because "he had made a mistake," the county's mayor said, and she told him they'd talk about it the next day, but hours later he shot himself, officials say, and landed in the hospital.

Robert Matthews, a one-time millionaire real estate developer with past ties to corrupt Connecticut politicians, was sentenced to 65 months in prison for fraud involving a failed hotel-condominium project in Florida and other properties, including telling foreign investors that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton were on board.

Anil Varshney, 78, an Indian-American engineer, filed a civil-rights lawsuit claiming he was fired from his longtime job with a missile defense contractor's Alabama office after he was heard speaking Hindi on a video call.

Dan Ho, 63, got swept out to sea by a powerful current while swimming off New York's Long Island before sunrise, then trod water for five hours before finally being rescued by two fishermen in a boat who said they'd found Ho "almost done."