Jay Jennings is awarded 2023 Porter Prize

Non-fiction writer Jay Jennings of Little Rock has been named the 2023 recipient of the Porter Fund Literary Prize.

The award provides a $5,000 check to the recipient and recognition at an event.

Jennings has been a writer and an editor for four decades, working at magazines such as Sports Illustrated, Time Out New York, and the Oxford American. His 2010 book about football, Central High School and Little Rock history, “Carry the Rock: Race, Football and the Soul of an American City,” was recently reissued by the University of Arkansas Press in a revised edition, including a new preface by the author.

His latest project was serving as editor of "Charles Portis: Collected Works" from the Library of America, published in April 2023.

The Porter Prize is presented annually to an Arkansas writer with a substantial and impressive body of work that merits enhanced recognition. Past winners of the Porter Prize include Mara Leveritt, Morris Arnold, Kevin Brockmeier and Jo McDougall, the former Poet Laureate of Arkansas.