Leader of HSU to resign Sept. 15

Henderson State University Chancellor Chuck Ambrose, who led the school through financial exigency when it was on the brink of bankruptcy, will resign Sept. 15 after nearly two years as chancellor.

Ambrose announced his resignation Monday, noting in a letter to Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch that the decision to step down was "voluntary" and that he and Welch had discussed such a decision in early June.

In a statement from Henderson State, Welch said he was "grateful" for Ambrose's leadership during the past two years, which positioned HSU "for success now and into the future."

Founded in 1890 as Arkadelphia Methodist College, Henderson State was on the verge of financial calamity when its board voted unanimously to merge with the ASU System in 2019. Facing an immediate budget deficit of at least $5 million in 2019, the university's president, Glen Jones, and finance chief, Brett Powell, resigned.

Henderson State had only seven days of cash on hand with more than $64 million in operating expenses, but by the following year -- with the aid of ASU System leadership -- operating expenses had been reduced to $61.98 million, resulting in 38 days of cash on hand, with additional reductions in 2021 trimming expenses to $56.56 million with 42 days of cash on hand.

In January 2022, Henderson State still had a $12.5 million shortfall for the fiscal year ending that June, with long-term debt of $78 million that required annual debt service payments of $6.9 million. Consequently, Ambrose began instituting furloughs and administrative salary rollbacks to meet payroll and debt service payments; two months later, the ASU board of trustees certified Henderson State's recommendation of financial exigency -- which allows for terminating tenured faculty.

Accounts payable decreased from $6.93 million to $1.38 million while personnel services and benefits decreased from $30.77 million to $23.5 million in fiscal year 2022, but the cuts were painful, with 25 academic programs -- including English, mathematics, biology and chemistry -- eliminated, Henderson State going from 25 department chairs to four program directors and from four deans to one dean of the faculty. The number of full-time employees dropped from 330 in January 2022 to 230 by that September, with estimated payroll savings in fiscal 2024 of nearly $9 million.

In December 2022, Welch noted that recently completed audits showed "no audit findings" for HSU.

"When we took over Henderson, there were many unanswered questions about its overall financial well-being, budget, balance sheet and staffing levels," Welch said at that time. "As we've said many times, there was never money missing -- it was deficit spending and depletion of reserves. We still have to reverse revenue trends, but Chancellor [Chuck] Ambrose and this board have made very difficult decisions to bring expenses into line and position Henderson and its students for long-term success. I'm pleased with that progress."

Henderson State "has weathered the storm with a depth of change at a speed that is unparalleled in higher education ... restructuring the university to provide a more sustainable model focused on student success," Ambrose wrote in his letter to the campus Monday, noting that the university achieved 50 days cash on hand in 2022. "During the past two years, we have confronted our financial and structural challenges, utilized transparent data to inform decision-making, and focused on access and affordability for students while reallocating resources to offer degrees that best align to community and future workforce needs."

'A DEEP CRISIS'

When Ambrose took the job at Henderson State, the challenge confronting him was "immediate," and "incremental changes" would not be enough to save HSU, he explained Tuesday. "It was a deep crisis -- we didn't know if we were going to survive -- and we had very few choices."

Financial integrity has since been restored while building a sustainable platform for the future "much, much faster than we expected," he said. "I'm very proud of our senior leadership at Henderson and the resiliency of the campus as we put the pieces back together."

However, "that type of work is typically done by an interim [leader], because the amount of change in such a short time is so significant and has a deep impact on people," he said. Ambrose has "no regrets about the work, but this is a natural transition point to bring in a builder" as the next chancellor who can develop a long-term strategic plan.

Ambrose came to HSU "with a charge to right the ship, [and] he has accomplished this task," said Don Kelly, interim president of HSU's faculty senate. "It should be no surprise he is moving on to the next mission in his life as the university is embarking on the next phase of growth. We are hopeful that the next stage of [his] life will be rewarding and wish him well."

Ambrose said Tuesday he'll continue to work with Welch and others on the transition, and he'll be a resource in the future.

"I hope to stay engaged, and my next chapter is to help others," he said. "I want to help institutions and leaders see where they are" and where they might improve.

His resignation wasn't a surprise, as he'd discussed with Welch several times his desire to return to South Carolina and "pass the baton to another individual to lead the university," Welch said Tuesday. "No decisions have been made regarding an acting/interim chancellor -- I want to garner campus feedback before making any announcements" -- and Welch will begin conversations with campus constituencies soon regarding the search for Ambrose's replacement.

CRITICS OF STRATEGY

The university's financial moves and restructuring were not uniformly praised.

Last May, Amanda Ritter-Maggio, who identified herself as a member of the university's Alumni Advisory Board and also as a former teacher at Henderson State, wrote in a letter to ASU System trustees that she understood cuts would be necessary to save the university, but "gutting the majority of the core college faculty is not the answer. How in the world will Henderson be able to attract students without faculty on campus?"

Tricia Thibodeaux Baar, in a message to trustees, said she was concerned about her alma mater and the larger community, noting that, "I believe this reimagining is a mistake which would create an educational desert in a region where so many students from rural districts desperately need the opportunities associated with traditional college."

That same month, Henderson's faculty senate issued a no-confidence vote for Ambrose.

Cutting faculty and staff "was certainly the hardest part, and I'll never forget the meetings when it became inevitable that we had to make these tough decisions," Ambrose said Tuesday. "It's something I'd never want to have to do again -- it's my nature not to want to make people unhappy -- and I understand the grief."

Then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson voiced support for Ambrose and the decisions last summer, however, noting that "this was necessary for the survival of Henderson State."

Hutchinson "was a great partner," as was the ASU System and the state, Ambrose said. "We had the state of Arkansas behind us."

IMPACT ON STUDENTS

In August 2022, Henderson announced a decrease in enrollment (2,536 students) of 13% for the fall 2022 semester, particularly in returning students, but an increase in first-time freshmen and graduate students.

Ambrose has leveraged membership in the ASU System to increase partnerships with other ASU System institutions, as well as other schools, and he believes additional partnerships will be paramount for Henderson moving forward.

The university has a chance to transform "how we serve students and align learning to meet the needs" of the community and employers, he said. Henderson can align programs to region and state needs, "and we're actually ahead of" many other colleges and universities in terms of "getting our spending in line with our revenues."

This summer, Ambrose announced that Henderson State would not -- unlike the vast majority of the state's colleges and universities -- increase tuition and mandatory fees for students for 2023-24, despite an inflationary environment and the school's well-documented financial difficulties. Henderson State will keep tuition and mandatory fees at $9,450 for the next school year.

"You can raise tuition and still make less money" if those tuition increases lead to losing students, Ambrose explained in June. "I think we can actually make more money by making access and affordability a priority."

At HSU -- and, really, across much of the state -- "we serve a student population having a very difficult time paying for college," he added. "We've been able to constrain costs, and when we can pass those savings on to students, it's a win."

Continuing the emphasis on affordability, Henderson increased the number of students who completed their FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and gained access to federal financial aid they were eligible for during Ambrose's tenure. As the school regains financial stability, programs are being added, too, with a Bachelor of Science degree in natural sciences and a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education -- with a focus on math education -- debuting this fall.

A BRIGHT FUTURE FOR HSU

Ambrose believes HSU chancellor is now an attractive job, as "you look at Henderson State very differently than you did two years ago," although "the debt burden still looms."

"The campus, which is in good shape, is ready to get back to the fundamentals -- recruit, enroll, and support students" -- and the next chancellor will benefit from the "Reddie Spirit" Ambrose witnessed firsthand, as "the campus comes together even in hard times," he said. The next chancellor needs to be "collaborative and innovative, but also care for students so they can thrive, [and HSU's] future is bright."

Welch echoed those sentiments Tuesday.

"I absolutely believe we will have a significant number of quality prospective applicants for the position because of the hard work that has already been done and because of the progress that has been made," he said. "I am optimistic about Henderson's future."

Prior to joining Henderson, Ambrose spent three years as president and CEO of KnowledgeWorks, a national foundation committed to creating the future of learning. He was president of the University of Central Missouri for eight years prior to that, and he was also president of Pfeiffer University in North Carolina for a dozen years. He has a bachelor's degree in sociology from Furman University, a Master of Arts degree in higher education administration from the University of Louisville, and a Doctor of Education in higher education administration from the University of Georgia.

In June, ASU System trustees approved new three-year contracts for the system's chancellors -- which started July 1 -- including for Ambrose, whose compensation remained $250,000 annually.