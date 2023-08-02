Cost of the vouchers

Re concern about the cost of distributing school vouchers: When I read the bill it was stated, I believe, that a bank or lending institution would charge 5 percent of the voucher cost to distribute each voucher. A recent published cost of vouchers for the first year is $32 million. Each voucher is $6,660 and 5 percent of each voucher is $333.

So, either the $333 comes off the top of each voucher's cost, or the state pays that amount separately.

Either way, the cost to distribute the voucher seems extremely high. For example, if there are 2,000 vouchers, the cost is $666,000.

Which lending institution gets this money? Why can't the state distribute this money instead of using private institutions like banks? Following the money is usually the best way to determine how things get done and who benefits.

I do not remember being asked to vote on an initiative for spending taxpayer money to fund these vouchers and the cost to distribute them. Is this something like taxation without representation?

THOMAS W. SOWELL

North Little Rock

Creating own demise

Mr. Gordon Gondek: In your letter "Climate-change altar," you say Mother Nature is the biggest factor in the equation. Yes, there have been five mass extinctions, the first one 440 million years ago.

But here is the one indisputable fact: If global warming does bring about an environment uninhabitable for humankind, it will be the first time in the long history of this planet that a species has created its own demise. This one is on us.

ALICE NOONE

Rogers

Might help with tests

Judging by the recent ACT Aspire exam scores, it would seem that Arkansas educators would be eager to see if the LEARNS program might improve the test-taking abilities of Natural State students, if nothing else.

RICK JOHNSON

Conway

Lifesaving program

Given the current climate in Congress and Washington, D.C., you would be tempted to believe our lawmakers cannot agree on anything. However, that is not true. Twenty years ago, President George W. Bush created the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, with strong bipartisan support. Since then, it has saved 25 million lives and allowed 5.5 million babies to be born HIV-free who otherwise would have been infected.

This is a stunning success, but if PEPFAR is not reauthorized, too many lives will be at risk. As a Christian, I believe every human being has immeasurable value, and every child deserves a chance to live and thrive. Sen. French Hill, please support reauthorizing this lifesaving program.

W. RUSS HOLMES

Little Rock

Of great convictions

Right before Oppenheimer exploded the Trinity bomb, he said that the chances the test detonation would destroy the world were "near zero." Which is greater than zero. I have bet on horses with lousy odds and cashed a ticket. I have also walked unaccompanied into bars and, against seemingly impossible odds, walked out, well, you know. Or so my memory tells me.

Only 97 percent of climate scientists say that climate change is upon us, will continue to get worse and is the direct result of human activity.

So, odds being what they are, I can't honestly say that the climate-science "dismissives" are completely unworthy of attention. But I also can't imagine betting the future of the planet and the welfare of my grandchildren on the dismissive views expressed on such science-friendly forums as Fox News and Facebook in the face of universal evidence of a dangerous future if we don't immediately change course.

Thus, a modest dare: If you truly believe the 97 percent are liberal wackos, then write the following letter to your unborn grandchildren: "I am your grandparent and I love you dearly. As I write this letter, I am aware that the overwhelming majority of climate scientists across the globe are predicting that you will live in a climate that may not be survivable, and at the very least will cause severe chaos on a global scale. But I don't believe any of this, I vote for politicians who won't act on scientific advice, and I am continuing to burn fossil fuels both directly and indirectly in all areas of my life. I trust you are doing well. Best wishes, your loving grandparent."

What better way to demonstrate to your descendants that you were a principled grandparent of great convictions?

STEVE OWEN

Hot Springs Village