Little Rock Police: Three people charged in shooting death on South Oak Street

Three people have been charged with capital murder in connection with a shooting that killed one man on Tuesday, the Little Rock Police Department said.

Evelyn Alexander, 21, Eric Davis, 24, and Marquis Smith, 24 were arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Khalila Martindale Jr. at 2016 South Oak Street.

Martindale, 25, was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards said Wednesday afternoon.

All three arrested were shown in an online Pulaski County inmate roster as of Wednesday after 2 p.m. No bond was listed for them.

The investigation is ongoing.