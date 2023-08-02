Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock Police: Three people charged in shooting death on South Oak Street

by Remington Miller | Today at 2:36 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Three people have been charged with capital murder in connection with a shooting that killed one man on Tuesday, the Little Rock Police Department said.

Evelyn Alexander, 21, Eric Davis, 24, and Marquis Smith, 24 were arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Khalila Martindale Jr. at 2016 South Oak Street. 

Martindale, 25, was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards said Wednesday afternoon. 

All three arrested were shown in an online Pulaski County inmate roster as of Wednesday after 2 p.m. No bond was listed for them. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT