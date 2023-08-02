Missouri executes 6-year-old girl’s killer

BONNE TERRE, Mo. -- A man who abducted a 6-year-old Missouri girl and beat her to death at an abandoned factory two decades ago was put to death Tuesday evening, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request to block the execution over arguments he was mentally incompetent.

Johnny Johnson, 45, received a lethal injection dose of pentobarbital at a state prison in Bonne Terre and was pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m., authorities said. He was convicted of the July 2002 killing of Casey Williamson in the St. Louis area suburb of Valley Park.

Johnson expressed remorse in a brief handwritten statement released by the Department of Corrections hours before being executed.

"God Bless. Sorry to the people and family I hurt," Johnson's statement said.

As he lay on his back with a sheet up to his neck, Johnson turned his head to the left, appearing to listen to his spiritual adviser shortly before the injection began. He then faced forward with his eyes closed, with no further physical reaction.

The U.S. Supreme Court, with three justices dissenting including Justice Sonia Sotomayor, said earlier in an emailed statement it was rejecting the request to stay the execution.

In recent appeals, Johnson's attorneys have said the inmate has had delusions about the devil using his death to bring about the end of the world.

"The Court today paves the way to execute a man with documented mental illness before any court meaningfully investigates his competency to be executed," Sotomayor and the other dissenting justices wrote in a statement when the stay was rejected.

"There is no moral victory in executing someone who believes Satan is killing him to bring about the end of the world."

The girl's July 26, 2002, disappearance from her hometown of Valley Park set off a frantic search before her body was ultimately found.

At Johnson's trial, defense lawyers had presented testimony showing their client -- an ex-convict who had been released from a state psychiatric facility six months before the crime -- had stopped taking his schizophrenia medication and was acting strangely in the days before the slaying.

In June, the Missouri Supreme Court denied an appeal seeking to block the execution on arguments that Johnson's schizophrenia prevented him from understanding the link between his crime and the punishment. The Missouri attorney general's office successfully challenged the credibility of the psychiatric evaluation and said medical records indicate that Johnson was able to manage his mental illness through medication.

A three-judge federal appeals court panel last week temporary halted the planned execution, but the full 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated it. Johnson's attorneys then filed appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court centered around his competency to be executed.

The execution was the 16th in the U.S. this year.

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Salter of The Associated Press.

FILE - People look at the makeshift memorial in front of the home of Cassandra ''Casey'' Williamson, July 29, 2002, in Valley Park, Mo. Johnny Johnson who abducted and beat to death a 6-year-old girl was scheduled to be executed on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Missouri, as his attorneys pressed claims that he is mentally incompetent. (AP Photo/Diane L. Wilson, File)

