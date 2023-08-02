MLB Best Bets: Bank on Yankees Avoiding the Sweep in a Low-Scoring Game

The Yankees host the Rays again Wednesday night in the Bronx and we are looking to the under.

The Rays sit just 1.5 games out of first in the AL East with a .600 win percentage. The Yankees are currently 11 games out of first, but still own a winning record (.512).

Both teams have plenty to fight for, however, as the Yankees are only 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

The battle tonight will likely come from the pitching more than the hitting. The Yankees have averaged a mere 3.81 runs per game since July 1 (28th) while the Rays have been even more anemic, averaging only 3.68 (29th).

Two of the leading AL Cy Young contenders toe the rubber tonight.

Gerrit Cole gets the start at home for the Yankees. Coles ERA is a stellar 2.64 this season. This will be the second time he faces the Rays this year, and he allowed seven runs across his two starts against Tampa Bay in May. However, this Rays team is not hitting like they were in May. Coles weakness has always been surrendering the long ball. He may give up a couple of homers, but hes unlikely to issue free passes, so he should be able to keep the runs under control. Cole has allowed only three earned runs across his last three starts.

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays.The lefty owns a 3.00 ERA this season, and though he has struggled since the All-Star break, this Yankees team doesnt look threatening. However, the Yankees have been one of the better teams vs. lefties this season, so they could get in a few knocks.

Games at Yankee Stadium are averaging only 8.22 runs this season, and with this pitching matchup, I am willing to bet the total stays under eight. The previous two games in this series have gone under, and we will bet tonight is the third. Im also willing to bet the Rays dont complete the sweep. The Yankees bullpen and the offenses prowess vs. lefties will edge out Tampa Bay tonight.

The Bets: Under 8 (-120) | Yankees ML (-108)

