The Associated Press

Spin classes when she's on the road. Biking near her Delaware beach home. Jogging on the White House driveway. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find her "inner strength." She gets out of bed at 5:45 most mornings to fit exercise into her schedule. The first lady also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. Early morning workouts are when the 72-year-old can focus on herself, she says in the cover story of the September issue of Women's Health magazine. "I need to be with myself and find inner strength so I can be strong for everyone else," Biden says. The first lady is a longtime runner who finished the Marine Corps Marathon in 1998. But these days she jogs around the driveway that circles the South Lawn because of the security presence that would be needed if she were to run on the streets of D.C. Biden is often seen leaving SoulCycle studios after workouts in Washington or when she travels. Exercise has been a part of Jill Biden's life since she was a child who liked to roller skate. She took up ice skating in college and enjoyed swimming while pregnant with daughter Ashley. She wrote in her memoir that she kept a pair of running shoes by the front door of their house in Wilmington when Ashley was a teenager. "Whenever she and I would get into an argument, I'd put on those shoes to go running and calm myself down," she wrote. "We argued so much, I became a marathon runner." At the White House, the first lady is up early to feed cat Willow and dog Commander before she takes the German shepherd out for a walk. As for her diet, she likes to eat fish and vegetables, and she takes lunch with her when she's teaching her English and writing classes at Northern Virginia Community College.

Author Sebastian Barry, who has received four nominations for the Man Booker Prize and twice been short-listed, is one of four Irish writers to make this year's long list for the award released Tuesday. Barry is up for his novel "Old God's Time," about a retired police detective who gets dragged back into a cold case investigation of a murdered priest suspected of sexually abusing children. Twelve other writers, including four debut novelists and two previous Man Booker nominees, are up for the $64,000 prize. The authors are from seven countries on four continents. "All 13 novels cast new light on what it means to exist in our time, and they do so in original and thrilling ways," said Esi Edugyan, chair of the judges. "Their range is vast, both in subject and form: they shocked us, made us laugh, filled us with anguish, but above all they stayed with us." The award recognizes the best in long fiction published in the U.K. and Ireland, with the winner to be announced in November after the list is pared down to six finalists next month.

FILE - First lady Jill Biden rides her bike with President Joe Biden on a trail at Gordon's Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sept. 19, 2021. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find 'inner strength. The first lady attends spin classes when she's on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home. She jogs on the White House driveway. Biden also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)



FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden ride their bikes at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., July 31, 2023. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find 'inner strength. The first lady attends spin classes when she's on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home. She jogs on the White House driveway. Biden also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, FIle)



FILE - First lady Jill Biden rides a bicycle along the beach at Kiawah Island, S.C., Aug. 14, 2022. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find 'inner strength. The first lady attends spin classes when she's on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home. She jogs on the White House driveway. Biden also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

