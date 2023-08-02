CDAC plans to meet Thursday at City Hall

The city's Community Development Advisory Committee will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd.

The main agenda items include a Hot Springs Housing Strategy update and FY23 PHOEBE Project Update.

An online meeting link, accommodations for hearing-impaired individuals and Spanish translations of key documents can be requested by emailing Community Development Block Grant Consultant Loren Morphew at lmorphew@wcapdd.org or calling 501-321-1870.

For more information on CDAC and to view the latest agenda, visit http://www.cityhs.net/cdac.

Utility work to impact part of Carpenter Dam

Carpenter Dam Road, between Reese Way and Malvern Avenue, will be closed on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. beginning Thursday through Wednesday, Aug. 23, for a utility installation.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use Reese Way and Rosston Road as a detour when traveling in this area.