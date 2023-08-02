NFL Betting Preview: Jets and Browns Start Preseason in the Hall of Fame Game

On Thursday night, an NFL game will be played for the first time since February. Plan accordingly.

Thats right, the preseason officially begins this week with the annual Hall of Fame Game. The participants are the Jets and Browns, two teams with plenty of intrigue and expectations heading into the 2023 season.

For New York, the hype is largely tied to Aaron Rodgers, the future Hall of Fame quarterback whom the franchise acquired in April. However, he will not be suiting up for Gang Green just yet, which means fans can expect to see Zach Wilson, the signal-caller Rodgers is replacing, on the field Thursday. As for Cleveland, this will be Deshaun Watsons first full season with the team after his suspension-shortened 2022 campaign, but hes also out.

Moneyline: Jets (-133) | Browns (+105)

Spread: NYJ -1.5 (-120) | CLE +1.5 (-105)

Total: 33.5 -- Over (-111) | Under (-111)

Game Info: Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 | 8 p.m. ET | NBC

Like the rest of us, Aaron Rodgers will be watching Zach Wilson Thursday night. Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports

The Jets are favored by 1.5 points over the close-to-hometown Browns, who are making the one-hour drive from Cleveland to Canton, Ohio. The over/under is set at 33.5 points, which is about a full touchdown lower than even the lowest total bettors can expect to see from a regular-season contest.

Its rare to see starters suit up in this setting — Josh Jacobs was a notable exception in 2022 — so fantasy managers can hone in on the young skill-position players who should be featured.

Third-rounder Cedric Tillman is set to join a crowded Cleveland receiver room that includes 2022 third-round pick David Bell and Elijah Moore, a 2021 second-round selection by New York who the Browns acquired in March. Tillman may end up catching passes from fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson, though 2021 third-rounder Kellen Mond will get the start Thursday. Running back Jerome Ford only handled eight carries as a rookie a season ago but with the departure of Kareem Hunt and DErnest Johnson hes moved up the depth chart and should slot in as the backup behind Nick Chubb.

The Jets top two skill-position players are both currently injured. Second-year running back Breece Hall (ACL) is on the PUP list while sophomore receiver and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson (ankle) is expected to return to practice this weekend. Fifth-rounder Israel Abanikanda should field some carries as he attempts to push Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight for snaps while Hall is inactive. Former first-round tackle Mekhi Becton will also be back on the field for New York after he missed the entirety of 2022 due to a knee injury.

If Rodgers plays at all this preseason, coach Robert Saleh has said it wont be until Aug. 26 against the Giants. And if he doesnt take the field in that contest, then his Jets debut will be on Monday Night Football in Week 1 against the Bills.

Not much stock should be put into either teams performance on Thursday, but Cleveland and New York — two potential wild card teams — are set to meet on Thursday Night Football in Week 17, a matchup that could end up factoring into the AFC playoff race.

