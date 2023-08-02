NWA EDITORIAL | Sebastian County, Alma look to invest with sales tax elections; voters should say “yes.”

In Arkansas, residents are taxed in a host of ways: sales taxes, property taxes, personal income taxes, capital gains taxes. Excise taxes cost us, too, though they're directly charged to a utility or other company that then passes the costs along to the consumer. Think gasoline, alcohol, cigarettes and cell phone service plans.

Taxpayers, which means all of us, can hardly be blamed for feeling as though we're taxed every which way we turn. And so, when an opportunity to vote on a tax rolls around, it can be tempting to express one's frustration against taxes in general by checking the box beside "against."

Voters, though, often are and need to be more discerning when a tax is on the ballot. Though there are some people who declare they'll never vote in favor of a tax ever again, the more reasoned approach is to consider the tax's purpose and whether the revenue it produces will be put to good public use.

As of Tuesday, election officials in Sebastian County and in Alma, next door in Crawford County, began collecting votes on sales tax proposals. The elections themselves are on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

In Sebastian County, voters have an opportunity to decide the future of a 1% countywide sales tax. Voters in 1994 made the initial decision to create the tax for a 10-year period. They've subsequently decided to renew it twice. The current tax is scheduled to sunset in June 2024 unless voters agree to a new, decade-long continuation.

This is a major source of revenue for government operations in Sebastian County and 11 cities and towns within the county. The tax generated $33.7 million in 2022.

As reported in last Sunday's Democrat-Gazette, the money supports the county jail, juvenile detention center, sheriff's deputies, rural fire departments, area ambulance service, senior citizens centers, the Scott-Sebastian Regional Library, county employment and operation of county parks.

Separately in Alma, city officials have proposed funding six bond-finance projects to be supported by continuation of a 1% city sales tax. City voters last approved the tax in 2014.

The projects include $4.3 million for streets, sidewalks and drainage; $4.5 million for equipment and facilities for the police department; $4 million for equipment and facilities for the fire department; $1.95 million for the water system and $1.75 for the sewer system; and $565,000 for parks and recreational facilities.

These are the kinds of projects any city with an eye toward a brighter future needs to invest money in. Preparing for such a future in Alma makes sense as city leaders anticipate a major highway connection from their city south to Barling and the growing Chaffee Crossing area.

Cities and counties have limited means to pay for the public infrastructure and services in demand by a growing population. Sure, it might feel nice to "stick it to the man" with a negative vote -- for about five minutes. A forward-looking vote easily negates that, helping to ensure these communities continue to prosper.

If you're a voter in Sebastian County or Alma, a vote "for" these proposals makes the most sense.