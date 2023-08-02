FOOTBALL

Cyclones QB charged

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is accused of gambling on Cyclones sports events, including a football game, and has been charged with tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. Dekkers is accused of using a phony ID to place wagers totaling $2,799 while underage and as a member of the Cyclones. The 366 online wagers included Iowa State athletic events. According to the documents, Dekkers bet on an Iowa State football game against Oklahoma State in 2021, when he was a sophomore backup quarterback. Dekkers did not play in that game. The complaint was filed in Iowa District Court on Tuesday. His first court appearance is Aug. 16.

N'western hires Lynch

Northwestern has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to lead an investigation into the culture of its athletic department and its anti-hazing procedures following allegations of abusive behavior and racism within the football program and other teams. Lynch served as Attorney General from 2015 to 2017 under former President Barack Obama. Northwestern says she will begin her review immediately. She will seek input from faculty, staff, students and alumni. The school announced no timetable for the investigation but said the results will be made public. Attorneys representing athletes suing Northwestern blasted it as a publicity stunt and questioned whether a previous investigation that led to longtime football coach Pat Fitzgerald's firing was thorough enough.

Rodgers, Watson to sit out

While Aaron Rodgers watches his first game with the New York Jets, Deshaun Watson will be on the opposite sideline. Rodgers is sitting out Thursday night's Hall of Fame game in Canton against the Cleveland Browns, who will also keep Watson out of the NFL's first exhibition game. Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski said third-stringer Kellen Mond, who signed with Cleveland last season, will start against the Jets and that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will also get some extended time. Jets Coach Robert Saleh had already announced that Rodgers wouldn't play and reiterated that backup Zach Wilson, the 2021 No. 2 overall pick who has struggled as a pro, will start against the Browns.

Collie's daughter dies

Devyn Reiley, the daughter of two-time Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie, was one of four people who died in two separate crashes related to a Wisconsin aircraft convention over the weekend, event organizers say. Reiley, 30, was a co-founder of the Texas Warbird Museum and was flying in a World War II-era T-6 Texan, which went down in Lake Winnebago on Saturday morning. The crash also killed Zach Colliemoreno, 20, organizers said Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard reported Saturday evening that divers had recovered two bodies from the crash. She was visiting the Experimental Aircraft Association's AirVenture show in Oshkosh, which is one of the largest gatherings of aircraft builders and aviation enthusiasts worldwide. The convention brings more than 10,000 aircraft and 600,000 people to Wittman Regional Airport, making the airport's control tower the busiest in the world for a week each summer. Collie, an offensive lineman, was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 1985, winning the Super Bowl with the team in 1989 and 1990. He posted on Facebook Tuesday memorializing Reiley, the oldest of his 13 children, and announcing plans to create a scholarship fund in her name.

SOCCER

Mane going to Al-Nassr

Senegal forward Sadio Mane is leaving Bayern Munich to team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. He's the latest world soccer star opting to play in Saudi Arabia. Bayern confirmed Mane's departure on Tuesday. Al-Nassr didn't immediately give details of the transfer fee and length of contract but tweeted an online video of Mane wearing the club's No. 10 jersey. The 31-year-old Mane leaves Bayern Munich after a single season with the German champion in which he struggled for goals, was ruled out of the World Cup with injury and was briefly suspended by the club. Bayern Coach Thomas Tuchel said Tuesday he shared a hug with Mane and is saddened the forward couldn't tap his full potential in Germany.

TENNIS

Brady returns with win

Jennifer Brady won her first WTA Tour match in two years by overwhelming 28th-ranked Anhelina Kalinina 6-2, 6-1 Tuesday at the DC Open. Brady is a 28-year-old from Pennsylvania who was the runner-up at the 2021 Australian Open and a semifinalist at the 2020 U.S. Open. She has been ranked as high as 13th but currently is 1,056th after being sidelined since August 2021 with a fracture in her right knee and torn tissue in her left foot. On Tuesday, she showed off some of the skills that used to carry her to the latter stages of hard-court Grand Slam tournaments. She consistently delivered serves faster than 105 mph and followed up with quick-strike, big-hitting baseline play, using forehands and backhands to win points quickly.