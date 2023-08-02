One Lutherville boy killed, another injured in ‘accidental’ shooting in Johnson County

LUTHERVILLE -- A shooting injured a 7-year-old boy and killed a 9-year-old boy Monday evening, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

The release states Johnson County 911 received a call of an accidental shooting at 8:23 p.m., with the parents of the children meeting Johnson County EMS in Lamar.

The boys were taken to the Johnson County Regional Medical Center where lifesaving efforts were done on the 9-year-old but were unsuccessful. The 7-year-old was treated and released.

The release states it doesn't appear there will be criminal charges based off the initial investigation. It said no other information will be released until the investigation is finished, including who fired the gun or why there would likely be no criminal charges.

Several law enforcement agencies are investigating the case, including the Johnson County Criminal Investigation Division, Johnson County Coroner's Office and the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation division.

The release said more information will be released once the investigation concludes.