100 years ago

Aug. 2, 1923

PINE BLUFF -- Considerable excitement was caused Monday near the post office, on West Second Avenue, when a German Leuger pistol, which assistant Postmaster C.E. Duvall was taking to the sheriff's office, was discharged accidentally. The bullet struck the cement base of the F. G. Smart Auto Company store and richochetted along Second Avenue toward Main street. No one was in the path of the bullet and no damage was done to the building front where it first struck.

50 years ago

Aug. 2, 1973

COAL HILL -- Three men Wednesday robbed the Coal Hill branch of Farmers Bank of Clarksville of an undetermined amount of money, according to Johnson County Sheriff Donald Meek. ... Meek said two men walked into the bank about 11:30 a.m. and robbed E. G. Smith, bank manager. Meek said Smith, who was alone at the time, was not harmed. Meed quoted Smith as saying the two men were carrying guns and a flowered pillowcase and demanded that Smith fill the case with money. Meek said both telephones in the bank were ripped out of the walls and that the suspects left in a purple car, driven by a third man. State Troopers Bob Pritchard and Bob Jacobs arrested three men 22 minutes after the robbery on Interstate 140 near Ozark. The suspects did not resist arrest, they said. Money taken in the robbery was recovered, Meek said.

25 years ago

Aug. 2, 1998

Arkansas Children's Hospital extended its heart Saturday. The hospital opened the doors to its multimillion-dollar expansion that pulls together a new cardiology and neurology unit. Visitors toured the second and fourth floors of the hospital's 1-year-old west wing, where the new units are housed, and walked along posh, vivid-colored carpeted hallways, and through spacious patient waiting areas, examining rooms, labs, intensive-care units and operating rooms. "This has been an enormous investment of time and money, but it's an investment toward the lives of children -- which makes it all worthwhile," said Dr. W. Robert Morrow, chief of pediatric cardiology at the hospital.

10 years ago

Aug. 2, 2013

Three days before his 38th birthday, a North Little Rock man was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison with no parole for a trio of Pulaski County bank robberies. Michael Odell Tillman Jr., who has 14 felony convictions, pleaded guilty to robbery and two counts of aggravated robbery for holdups at Centennial Bank on Camp Robinson Road in North Little Rock on May 25, 2012; at Jacksonville's First Arkansas Bank & Trust on June 27, 2012; and at Bank of the Ozarks on East McCain Boulevard in North Little Rock on July 16, 2012. ... Court files show that on the morning of the July 16, 2012, robberies, Tillman test drove a car lot's used white Ford Thunderbird, promising to return to the lot and purchase the car later in the day. The salesman told police that when Tillman returned to buy the vehicle, he acted "manic," displayed a lot of money, told another customer that "money ain't s***" and threw cash in the customer's lap.